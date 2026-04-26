Sawe Shatters Two-Hour Marathon Barrier at London Marathon

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe makes history at the London Marathon, becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours with a time of 1:59:30. Tigst Assefa also sets a new record in the women's elite race.

In a historic feat of athletic endurance, Kenya ’s Sabastian Sawe etched his name into the annals of marathon history by becoming the first person to officially complete a marathon in under two hours.

The groundbreaking achievement occurred at the London Marathon on April 26, 2026, with Sawe crossing the finish line in an astonishing time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds. This remarkable performance not only secured him the victory in the men’s elite race but also decisively shattered the previous world record of 2 hours, 00 minutes, and 35 seconds, which was held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, set during the Chicago Marathon in October 2023.

Sawe, a 31-year-old athlete with an unblemished marathon record, demonstrated exceptional pacing and stamina throughout the 42.195km course. His consistent speed and unwavering determination proved too much for his competitors, solidifying his place as a dominant force in long-distance running. The race witnessed a thrilling contest, with Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia closely trailing Sawe for a significant portion of the distance.

Kejelcha, making his marathon debut, displayed impressive resilience but ultimately faded in the final stretch, securing second place with a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 41 seconds. Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda rounded out the podium, claiming the bronze medal with a commendable time of 2 hours, 02 minutes, and 28 seconds. The women’s elite race also saw a record-breaking performance, with Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa delivering a stunning victory.

The 29-year-old Assefa showcased her exceptional talent and strategic racing, pulling away from fellow Kenyan runners Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei in the final stages of the race. She crossed the finish line in a remarkable time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 41 seconds, surpassing her own previous record of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 50 seconds, which she established at the London Marathon last year.

Assefa’s consistent improvement and unwavering focus have cemented her status as a leading figure in women’s marathon running. The London Marathon continues to be a stage for exceptional athletic achievements, and this year’s event was no exception, showcasing the dedication, discipline, and extraordinary capabilities of marathon runners from around the globe. The atmosphere was electric, with enthusiastic crowds lining the streets to cheer on the athletes, creating an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.

Beyond the elite races, the London Marathon also celebrated the achievements of wheelchair athletes. Switzerland’s Marcel Hug continued his dominance in the men’s wheelchair event, securing his sixth consecutive victory and eighth overall title. Hug’s consistent performance and strategic maneuvering proved insurmountable for his rivals. In the women’s wheelchair race, Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland emerged victorious, outsprinting American Tatyana McFadden in a thrilling finish to claim her third consecutive win in London.

The wheelchair races highlighted the incredible athleticism and determination of these athletes, demonstrating that disability is not a barrier to achieving extraordinary feats. The London Marathon’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility ensures that athletes of all abilities have the opportunity to compete and inspire. The event serves as a powerful reminder of the human spirit’s capacity for resilience, perseverance, and triumph.

The success of the 2026 London Marathon underscores its position as one of the world’s premier marathon events, attracting top athletes and captivating audiences worldwide





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