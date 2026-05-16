Scaling Back on Family Planning, Singaporean Man Shares Struggles with Aging Parents; Another User Reveals How Difficult Relationship with Parents Deterred from Parenthood

A news text about the challenges of balancing parenthood and caring for aging parents, as well as the impact of difficult relationships with parents on views on parenthood.

SINGAPORE: Conversations about Singapore's shrinking total fertility rates have gained attention after the figure fell to a record low of 0.87 earlier this year, with rising cost of living and the difficulty of settling down and raising a fami ly being pointed to as reasons.

One online post on the r/askSingapore forum shares that the burden of caring for aging parents is the main reason for a Singaporean man's lack of desire to have a family, while another user discusses the impact of their difficult relationship with their parents on their views on parenthood. In related news, a Singaporean user who tried to call out two national servicemen on the MRT was criticized online





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aging Parents Burden Of Caring For Aging Parents Childlessness Difficulty Of Settling Down And Raising A Fami Emotional And Financial Burden Burdening Of Children On Parents Gender Personal Struggles Raising Children Relationship With Parents

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