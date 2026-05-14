Scam Alert: Senior Government Officials Impersonation Scam Costs Victim S$4.9 Million

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has advised members of the public to be vigilant against scams involving the impersonation of senior government officials, after a victim lost at least S$4.9 million (US$3.8 million) to a Strait of Hormuz funding assistance scam. The scammers impersonated government officials, including the Secretary to the Cabinet, to inform the victim to attend a virtual meeting with the Singapore president, ministers, and other officials.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) advised members of the public to be vigilant against scams involving the impersonation of senior government officials, after a victim lost at least S$4.9 million (US$3.8 million) to a Strait of Hormuz funding assistance scam.

The scammers impersonated government officials, including the Secretary to the Cabinet, to inform the victim to attend a virtual meeting with the Singapore president, ministers, and other officials. The victim was asked to provide an email address to receive a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for the meeting and endorse the NDA, after which he was subsequently invited to a Zoom video conference that appeared to involve Mr Wong, as well as other local and overseas government officials.

The victim was contacted via WhatsApp and transferred at least S$4.9 million through a series of transactions to a corporate bank account supplied by the scammers. In relation to earlier cases using the same modus operandi, three individuals were arrested and charged on May 9 for their suspected involvement in SIM card offences





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Scam Alert Senior Government Officials Impersonation Scam Strait Of Hormuz Funding Assistance Scam Deepfake Technology Whatsapp Zoom Video Conference Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) Identification Cards Corporate Bank Account SIM Card Offences Cabinet Secretary Wong Hong Kuan Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

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