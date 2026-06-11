Scarlett Bite and Go food court concept opens at Kovan's Heartland Mall

Scarlett Bite and Go, a food court concept by Chinese supermarket chain Scarlett, has opened at Kovan's Heartland Mall, offering a variety of Chinese fare. The opening has sparked discussions on the increasing number of Chinese F&B businesses in Singapore and its impact on local food culture.

The newly-opened Scarlett Bite and Go at Kovan's Heartland Mall . China supermarket brand Scarlett opened its newest Scarlett Bite and Go food court concept at Kovan's Heartland Mall , offering a variety of Chinese fare such as grilled fish, braised dishes, chicken feet and mala, the supermarket chain announced on social media on Saturday (June 6).

The opening quickly caught the attention of netizens after user poppy.nation shared a TikTok video introducing the new food court on Monday.

"Finally," said a commenter. Added another: "At last an air-conditioned food court at Heartland Mall. And I love that it's selling a different kind of food from the hawker centre .

" While some netizens welcomed the opening, a few expressed disappointment that it had replaced Suki-Ya, a Japanese restaurant. My Suki-Ya is gone," one lamented, while another said: "That spot used to be the Japanese steamboat place, Suki-Ya... The mall already has quite a few Chinese and China food brands.

" Meanwhile, many also saw the opening as a part of a broader trend, questioning the increasing number and popularity of Chinese F&B businesses in Singapore, and what it could mean for Singapore's local food culture. Another wrote: "Now all China food, all local delights will be gone.

" One commenter also said that the food court is "not inclusive" to other demographics such as Muslims. Last year, concerns about the inclusivity of some Chinese businesses were raised after an image of a Chinese pancake stall's menu written entirely in Mandarin was shared online. The Kovan branch is not the first Scarlett Bite and Go to open. The last one opened at Woodland's Causeway Point in February this year.

First launched in 2020, Scarlett is a Chinese supermarket chain in Singapore selling groceries and snacks from China. It currently has 40 outlets in Singapore





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Scarlett Bite And Go Chinese Food Heartland Mall Suki-Ya Chinese F&B Businesses Local Food Culture Inclusivity

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