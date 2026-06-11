SCDF Firefighters Rescue Elderly Female Passenger from Taxi

A ComfortDelGro taxi allegedly ran over a 67-year-old female taxi passenger in Chinatown, leading to the use of hydraulic rescue equipment by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters to free her leg from underneath the vehicle. The passenger was taken to hospital and the taxi driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

SCDF firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free her leg from the left rear wheel Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the elderly female passenger 's leg from underneath the taxi.

A 67-year-old female taxi passenger was taken to hospital on Wednesday (June 10), after a ComfortDelGro taxi allegedly ran over her leg in Chinatown. A video of the incident posted by eyewitness Steven Ling shows Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters working at the rear of the taxi. One firefighter is seen sprawled on the ground as he directs other officers on the placement of hydraulic rescue equipment.

As firefighters work to free her leg from under the wheel, one firefighter is seen kneeling beside her to provide support. Nearby, paramedics wait with a gurney.

Meanwhile, firefighters are seen speaking to the taxi driver, with at least one of them using a phone to take down information. Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed the incident and stated that the passenger was taken conscious to the hospital, adding that the 67-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations





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Comfortdelgro Taxi Chinatown Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Hydraulic Rescue Equipment Elderly Female Passenger Taxi Driver Police Investigations

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