SCDF Opens New Marine Division Headquarters on Pulau Brani

Singapore Civil Defence Force inaugurates a four-storey facility equipped with advanced drones, unmanned vessel trials, and multi-agency coordination capabilities to enhance maritime emergency response.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ) has officially opened a new Marine Division headquarters on Pulau Brani , a four-storey facility designed to significantly bolster the force's response to maritime emergencies, including fires and sea rescues.

The new headquarters, located on the island south of Singapore, is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that enable real-time monitoring of incidents, enhancing situational awareness for officers responding to high-risk operations. A dedicated ground control station within the facility allows officers to remotely operate drones and support ongoing trials of an unmanned surface vessel (USV), which can be deployed for reconnaissance and firefighting tasks in hazardous environments.

The USV is operated from a ground control system that provides live video feeds and data, reducing the need for human presence in dangerous situations. The facility also features a viewing gallery showcasing heritage items and milestones marking the Marine Division's development since its establishment in 2012.

The headquarters is designed to support multi-agency coordination during major incidents such as ship fires and chemical, biological, and radiological emergencies, fostering seamless collaboration between SCDF, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and other agencies. The enhanced coordination capabilities are expected to enable faster and more agile responses, ultimately saving more lives and protecting critical infrastructure.

The new headquarters, located on the island south of Singapore, is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that enable real-time monitoring of incidents, enhancing situational awareness for officers responding to high-risk operations.

A dedicated ground control station within the facility allows officers to remotely operate drones and support ongoing trials of an unmanned surface vessel (USV), which can be deployed for reconnaissance and firefighting tasks in hazardous environments. The USV is operated from a ground control system that provides live video feeds and data, reducing the need for human presence in dangerous situations.

The facility also features a viewing gallery showcasing heritage items and milestones marking the Marine Division's development since its establishment in 2012. The headquarters is designed to support multi-agency coordination during major incidents such as ship fires and chemical, biological, and radiological emergencies, fostering seamless collaboration between SCDF, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and other agencies. The enhanced coordination capabilities are expected to enable faster and more agile responses, ultimately saving more lives and protecting critical infrastructure.

Training infrastructure at the new headquarters includes a height rescue platform and a tunnel designed to replicate the interior of a ship, allowing marine responders to rehearse emergency scenarios in realistic conditions. This hands-on training environment is crucial for preparing officers to handle complex incidents like engine room fires, confined space rescues, and medical emergencies aboard vessels.

Additionally, the headquarters will support emergency preparedness programmes for maritime stakeholders, including ferry operators, harbour craft operators, and pleasure craft companies, ensuring that the wider maritime community is better equipped to respond to incidents. Law Minister Edwin Tong officially opened the facility on Friday, noting that demands on maritime emergency response continue to grow alongside Singapore's busy maritime sector.

Singapore records more than 130,000 vessel calls annually as one of the world's busiest transshipment and bunkering hubs, he said, adding that protecting the country's waters requires skilled officers, advanced vessels, strong partnerships, and robust infrastructure. He highlighted an incident that underscored the importance of swift and accurate assessment, effective coordination, and decisive judgment under time-critical conditions.

The Marine Division, established in 2012, handles a wide range of sea emergencies including hazardous material incidents, marine firefighting, and rescue operations in Singapore's waters, and this new headquarters will further enhance its capabilities for years to come





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