SCDF Opens New Marine Division Headquarters with Advanced Command Centre and Unmanned Capabilities

Singapore Civil Defence Force's new Marine Division Headquarters on Pulau Brani features an Integrated Command Centre for real-time maritime incident management, unmanned vessel and drone operations, and advanced training facilities to bolster emergency response.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ) has officially opened its new Marine Division Headquarters on Pulau Brani, marking a significant milestone in the nation's maritime emergency response capabilities.

The facility's centerpiece is the Integrated Command Centre (ICC), described as the nerve centre for managing maritime incidents, which will provide real-time oversight of emergencies through live feeds from vessels, drones, and body cameras. The ICC is equipped with advanced systems including the Crisis Incident Management System and electronic charts, offering commanders heightened situational awareness.

It also enables seamless coordination with agencies such as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Police Coast Guard, the Republic of Singapore Navy, and SCDF Land Divisions. Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong highlighted the importance of inter-agency collaboration, referencing the World Legacy cruise ship incident earlier in the year where one crew member died.

The headquarters features dedicated ground control stations to support unmanned systems like the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), allowing remote piloting and real-time data transmission. Trials are underway to operate the USV without personnel onboard, which could make SCDF one of the first emergency response organizations to deploy fully autonomous navigation vessels. Training facilities include a height rescue platform and a confined space tunnel designed to replicate ship interiors, providing realistic hands-on training for marine specialists.

Additionally, the premises house smart classrooms for community engagement and education. Since its establishment in 2012, the SCDF Marine Division has taken over marine firefighting and rescue duties from the MPA, starting with just two vessels. Future plans include the opening of a Punggol Marine Fire Post by 2028 to enhance coverage and response times in the East Johor Straits and Punggol Northshore district, broadening protection across Singapore's waters





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SCDF Marine Division Integrated Command Centre Unmanned Surface Vehicle UAV Maritime Rescue Singapore Emergency Response

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SCDF Opens New Marine Division Headquarters on Pulau BraniSingapore Civil Defence Force inaugurates a four-storey facility equipped with advanced drones, unmanned vessel trials, and multi-agency coordination capabilities to enhance maritime emergency response.

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