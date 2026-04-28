Schoolboys' MRT Seat Sharing Sparks Online Debate

A photo of five schoolboys sharing one MRT seat in Singapore has gone viral, dividing opinions online between amusement and disapproval. Other news includes a job seeker's burnout after numerous applications and HDB renovation plans.

A photograph capturing five schoolboys ingeniously sharing a single seat on a Singapore Mass Rapid Transit ( MRT ) train has ignited a lively debate across social media platforms.

The image, rapidly circulating online, depicts five students, identified as attending an international school and clad in their physical education attire, creatively utilizing the limited space. The arrangement involves a somewhat precarious human pyramid: one student of Indian descent is comfortably seated on the actual seat, supporting a student of African descent who is seated on his lap.

Balancing atop this duo are three additional students, appearing to be of European descent, forming the upper layers of the unconventional seating arrangement. The entire scene is observed by a Chinese woman seated adjacent to the boys, whose facial expression clearly conveys her disapproval. The individual who initially shared the photograph noted that the woman’s discontent was readily apparent.

A fellow passenger, who also captured the scene and shared it on Reddit, corroborated this observation, stating that the woman repeatedly glanced at others as if seeking validation for her displeasure, and audibly remarked on the inappropriateness of the situation, emphasizing that the seat was intended for a single person. The online response to the photograph has been markedly divided. A significant portion of viewers found the scene amusing and even nostalgic, reminiscing about similar youthful antics.

Comments ranged from lighthearted observations like “No seats on MRT? be the change you want to see in the world…” to playful suggestions about the need for new signage prohibiting such arrangements. Others expressed a more sentimental perspective, viewing the incident as a charming reminder of carefree childhood days. A commenter poignantly stated, “Those were the days that we all missed and it will never come back again.

” However, a contrasting viewpoint emerged, with some individuals deeming the boys’ behavior inappropriate for a public space and a potential disruption to other commuters. These commenters emphasized the importance of adhering to public transport etiquette and respecting the comfort of fellow passengers. A call for tolerance was also present, with some simply advocating for allowing the boys to enjoy themselves without undue criticism.

The photograph continues to generate discussion, prompting viewers to contemplate the line between harmless fun and acceptable conduct on public transportation. The incident highlights the differing perspectives on social norms and the evolving expectations of behavior in a densely populated urban environment like Singapore. Beyond this lighthearted incident, other news stories are also making headlines.

A marketing professional recently shared her frustrating experience of submitting over 800 job applications within a four-month period, only to receive a mere three interview invitations. This experience ultimately led to burnout, raising concerns about the challenges faced by job seekers in the current market. While some speculate that artificial intelligence (AI) filtering systems may be contributing to the low response rate, the professional believes other factors might be at play.

Separately, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) has announced a new round of renovation projects encompassing 27 estates across Singapore. These upgrades are expected to benefit nearly 30,000 households, demonstrating the government’s ongoing commitment to improving public housing infrastructure and the quality of life for its citizens. The HDB’s initiative underscores the importance of maintaining and upgrading existing housing stock to meet the evolving needs of the population.

The contrast between the playful antics of the schoolboys and the serious challenges faced by the job seeker and the ongoing housing improvements paints a multifaceted picture of life in Singapore, encompassing both lighthearted moments and significant societal concerns. The ongoing discussion surrounding the MRT incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community dialogue and the negotiation of social norms in a diverse and dynamic society





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