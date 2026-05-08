Schools Affected by Massive Cyberattack; Thousands of Schools Worldwide Attacked in Canvas System Breach

This news article sheds light on a widespread cyberattack that affected nearly 9,000 schools worldwide, particularly in the United States. The attack compromised the learning management tool Canvas, causing stress and inconvenience for students and teachers. Instructure, the company behind Canvas, maintains that the system is back online, though the credibility of the company's statement is being questioned by many. The article also discusses how schools affected by the attack scrambled to respond, such as pushing back finals and taking measures to help suffering students complete their assignments. Additionally, it points out the vulnerability of schools worldwide to cyberattacks and highlights ShinyHunters, a hacking group suspected of causing the breach, as a loose affiliation of teenagers based in the U.S. and the U.K.

A hacking group revealed that around 9,000 schools worldwide, including multiple in the US, were affected by a cyberattack affecting private messages and other records, with screenshots of stolen data being posted online.

The attack caused chaos, especially during final examination weeks, with students having difficulties viewing course materials and teachers needing to help them study and submit assignments. Instructure, the company behind Canvas, stated that the system was back online for most users by the end of the week. According to a threat analyst, a similar attack affected PowerSchool, leading to a Massachusetts college student's arrest





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Cyber Attack Canvas System Breach Schools Affected Worldwide Thousands Of Schools Targeted Hacking Group Shinyhunters Massachusetts College Student Arrest Instructure Company Statement Questioned

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Simplified News: Singapore Institute of Management Affected by Canvas Breach, Instructure Takes Steps to Enhance CybersecurityThe Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) confirmed it was affected by the Canvas breach, causing inconvenience and concern to its students and faculty. Instructure, the company behind Canvas, first detected unauthorized activity in the platform on April 29 and took it offline into maintenance mode to investigate and apply additional safeguards. The incident resulted in a data leak involving certain users' personal information, but no evidence of passwords, dates of birth, government identifiers, or financial information was found. Instructure has taken steps to enhance cybersecurity, including temporarily shutting down Free-for-Teacher accounts and revoking privileged credentials and access tokens. The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has contacted affected organizations to provide support and guidance on mitigation measures. CNA has contacted several academic institutions to ask if they have been similarly affected by the Canvas breach, but no official confirmation has been received.

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