The Science Centre preparing to shutter its doors as it reviews offerings and offers redeployment opportunities to 8 full-time staff. Snow City, the attraction, to run a farewell campaign with limited-time experiences and packages.

Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results. Before shutting its doors, the attraction will launch One Last Snowfall , a public farewell campaign running from June to September.

The campaign will feature limited-time experiences and promotions, including a Snow Play package priced at S$19 (US$14.90) for adults and S$16 for children about 30 per cent off regular ticket prices. The closure comes as the Science Centre Board (SCB) reviews its offerings to stay relevant amid changing visitor interests and an evolving attractions landscape. Eight full-time staff have been offered redeployment opportunities within SCB, the centre said in a press release.

In 2022, Snow City hosted Singapore’s first Ice Hotel Gallery, featuring an Ice Bar with furniture carved entirely from ice, alongside handcrafted flora and fauna displays by award-winning artisan Jeffrey Ng. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be





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Science Centre Snow City Ice Hotel Gallery One Last Snowfall Limited-Time Experiences Snow Play Package S$19 (US$14.90) For Adults S$16 For Children Reweightment Opportunities Stay Relevant Changing Interest Evolving Attractions Landscape Artisan Jeffrey Ng Ice Bar Glacial Displays Experience With CNA Fast And Secure Browsing

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