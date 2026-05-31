Scientists Narrow Climate Change Warming Scenarios as Renewable Gains Shift Projections

New climate scenarios rule out both extreme warming and optimistic limits, highlighting renewable energy progress but also the shrinking window to meet Paris goals.

Scientists are revising climate change scenarios, eliminating both the most extreme warming projections and the most optimistic ones due to shifts in energy use. The previous worst-case scenario, which predicted 4.5°C of warming by 2100 based on heavy coal consumption, is no longer considered plausible because renewable energy adoption has accelerated and coal use has declined in many regions.

The new worst-case scenario now projects about 3.5°C of warming by the end of the century. On the other end, the best-case scenario, which would have limited warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels as outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, is also seen as implausible. Even under the most favorable conditions, warming is expected to exceed 1.5°C, potentially reaching 1.7°C for several decades before any hypothetical decline through large-scale carbon removal technologies.

The middle scenario, around 3°C of warming, reflects the current trajectory if no drastic changes occur. These adjustments underscore both progress in clean energy and the persistent gap between climate ambitions and reality. Small island nations and vulnerable ecosystems face the greatest risks from even slight temperature increases. Experts emphasize that limiting warming to 1.5°C is now virtually impossible without immediate, unprecedented action, and failure to meet the goal is a political shortcoming rather than an unavoidable fate.

The revision also corrects past overreliance on the RCP8.5 scenario, which was never meant to be a likely future but became a default in many studies. Declining costs of solar and wind power-down nearly 90% over the past decade-are a key factor in reshaping expectations, though emissions continue to rise overall





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