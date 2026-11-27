Scoot launches direct flights from Singapore to Chiang Rai, simplifying access to the White Temple, Blue Temple, and authentic Northern Thai culinary experiences in Thailand.

Scoot has launched direct flights between Singapore and Chiang Rai in January, establishing a faster travel route for visitors seeking to explore northern Thailand's most striking landmarks. The new three-hour and 15-minute service eliminates the need for passengers to connect through other Thai cities or undertake lengthy overland journeys from Chiang Mai, which previously required three to four hours by road.

Chiang Rai Cultural Landmarks Guide

Wat Rong Khun, widely recognized as the White Temple, stands as a dazzling architectural marvel constructed entirely of white with intricate mirrored details that reflect the midday sun. This site was rebuilt on the location of a dilapidated local temple in 1997 by Chalermchai Kositpipat, a renowned artist born in Chiang Rai, who funded the reconstruction entirely with his own money as a spiritual offering.

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The complex symbolizes purity through its stark white exterior while using mirrored surfaces to represent Buddhist wisdom across its ornate roofs and elaborate sculptures. Foreign visitors must purchase tickets starting at 200 baht to enter this visually overwhelming site, which contrasts sharply against the clear blue sky of the northern Thai region.

A short drive away lies Wat Rong Suea Ten, also known as the Blue Temple, which offers a striking visual alternative with its rich cobalt blue shades and elaborate gold detailing. The entrance to this temple is free of charge, making it accessible to all tourists regardless of budget constraints.

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The Thai name for this location translates to the Temple of the Dancing Tiger, referencing a local legend where tigers were once known to leap across streams in the neighborhood. The main hall was designed by artist Phuttha Kabkaew, a former apprentice of Kositpipat, and was constructed between 2005 and 2016 to house a pristine white Buddha statue against intricate walls.

Additional Attractions and Dining

Wat Huay Pla Kang features a towering 79m-high Goddess of Mercy statue situated on a hill overlooking the surrounding landscape. Visitors can utilize a lift inside the statue to reach a viewpoint that provides panoramic views of the area.

The city extends its colorful appeal to dining venues like Lalitta Cafe, which features an environment resembling a fantasy film set with artificial mist, waterfalls, and mossy structures. The cafe charges an entrance fee of 60 baht, which is deducted from the bill if patrons order food or drinks priced between 70 and 250 baht.

Culinary Experiences and Market Tours

Authentic Northern Thai cuisine offers a distinct departure from popular dishes like pad Thai or tom yum soup through regional specialties such as kaeng hang le and laap gai khua.

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Critphan Jitmanowan, also known as Chef Aek from Tasabiang restaurant, guides visitors through Ban Mai Market to select fresh ingredients like chilli, ginger, and palm sugar for cooking classes.

These culinary tours allow travelers to prepare traditional meals such as khanom wong, which consists of banana dough rings fried and coated with palm sugar, providing a deeper cultural connection to the region.