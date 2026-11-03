Scoot extends Singapore-Jeddah flight cancellations to Feb 28, 2027

Scoot has extended its suspension of Singapore-Jeddah flights TR796 and TR797 to Feb 28, 2027, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, after initially cancelling them until Dec 2.

Scoot has extended the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Feb 28, 2027, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The budget carrier had initially planned to cancel flights between Singapore and the Saudi Arabian city until Dec 2. In an advisory updated on Monday, Nov 2, Scoot said the cancellations of flights TR796 (Singapore-Jeddah) and TR797 (Jeddah-Singapore) would be extended by almost three months. The extension applies to both directions of the Singapore-Jeddah route. This means the budget carrier will not operate the route for an extended period, affecting travellers planning trips through early 2027.

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Broader Pullback From Middle East Routes

The extended suspension mirrors a broader pullback by the Singapore Airlines group from Middle East destinations. Scoot is the budget arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA). SIA announced last Friday that it would extend the cancellation of its flights between Singapore and Dubai until Feb 28, 2027, instead of resuming them in December, also citing the region's geopolitical situation. The SIA group cuts to Middle East routes include Singapore-Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495.

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Customers affected by the flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel. Scoot said the refund covers the unused portion of the ticket. Those who booked directly with the airline can contact it by email to seek refunds. Those who booked through travel agencies or partner airlines are advised to contact them directly for assistance.

Scoot also strongly advised customers to update their contact details via the Manage My Booking function on its website or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status. Passengers holding tickets for cancelled flights should check their booking channel before contacting the airline or their travel agent. Scoot apologised to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused.

Hopes For Iran US Agreement

Concerns about further escalation in the Middle East had been mounting after Israel threatened to renew strikes on Iran and reports that the US could launch new attacks after its mid-term elections on Nov 3. However, US President Donald Trump signalled progress in talks with Iran on Monday, raising hopes of an agreement to avoid a renewed conflict.

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A deal with Tehran could happen, the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that Iran wants a settlement as soon as possible. Vice President JD Vance separately said that both he and Trump were optimistic about securing an agreement. We have certainly made some progress, Vance told reporters on Monday. We will see if we can make some more.

Houthi Strikes Disrupt Saudi Air Travel

The Middle East has also been affected by conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised Yemeni government. The Houthis have ramped up attacks on Saudi Arabia, including launching deadly strikes on the Riyadh airport that forced its shuttering for two weeks as flagship events were cancelled, threatening the kingdom's economic diversification plans. Airlines have also cancelled flights to Riyadh after the Houthi airport attack, while SIA has delayed a route launch.

The Houthis said recently that they targeted the kingdom's Dammam airport and claimed strikes on a Saudi early-warning radar and a military transport plane. The cancellations reflect continuing uncertainty over Middle East airspace and route viability as diplomatic and military developments unfold.