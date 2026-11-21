Scotland crush Japan 67-5 with hat-tricks from Liam McConnell and Darcy Graham, securing a dominant victory in the final Nations Championship fixture.

Scotland delivered a masterclass in physical dominance and offensive precision on Saturday, November 21, 2026, by dismantling Japan with a massive 67-5 victory at Murrayfield. The result confirmed Scotland as a formidable force in the Northern Hemisphere Nations Championship, leaving Eddie Jones with significant defensive concerns ahead of future fixtures.

Scoring Highlights and Record Breaking Performance

Loose-forward Liam McConnell and winger Darcy Graham each scored a hat-trick of tries to lead the Scots charge against a Japanese side struggling for momentum. Their individual brilliance contributed to a staggering total of eleven tries for the home side, showcasing a level of pace and power that Japan could not contain.

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Darcy Graham extended his personal record to 41 tries for Scotland in just 58 appearances, further cementing his status as one of the most prolific scorers in the national team's history. The attack was further supported by fullback Ollie Smith, who crossed twice, while scrumhalf Jamie Dobie and centre Rory Hutchinson also found the try line.

Eddie Jones Faces Defensive Crisis After Heavy Loss

Head coach Eddie Jones is now tasked with addressing a porous defense that conceded eleven tries in a single match, a performance that leaves Japan at the bottom of their pool. This defeat follows a 78-15 loss to England last weekend, marking the first time the visitors have lost all three of their November fixtures.

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Japan managed only a single consolation try through fullback Takuro Matsunaga, a score that did little to offset the scale of the defeat. The disparity in skill and execution was evident throughout the match, with Scotland controlling the tempo and territory from the opening whistle.

Tournament Standings and Future Implications

Scotland currently sit fourth in the Northern Hemisphere Nations Championship table with 20 points from five games, maintaining their competitive position in the global rugby landscape. In contrast, Japan remain fifth in the Southern Hemisphere pool, having failed to secure any wins in their recent international calendar.

The final fixture at Murrayfield served as a clear statement of intent for Scotland, highlighting their depth and attacking versatility. For Japan, the heavy loss underscores the urgent need for tactical adjustments and defensive reinforcement in upcoming international competitions.

Controversial Incident and Match Discipline

Match discipline was highlighted late in the game when Japan prop Mamoru Harada received a yellow card for a hip drop tackle. This incident added to the ongoing debate surrounding hip drop tackles in rugby, a topic that has generated significant discussion and scrutiny over the past week.

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The sin-bin decision served as a final punctuation mark to a match that saw Scotland completely outclass their opponents in almost every statistical category. As the tournament progresses, the defensive frailties exposed in Edinburgh will require immediate attention for Japan, while Scotland will look to build on this commanding performance.