Scott Bessent Moves to Military Base After Iranian Threats

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly left his home for a military base after Iranian threats against his life, according to the New York Times report published on Tuesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently moved out of his home and onto a military base after Iran ian threats against his life, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, November 10, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The report, datelined Washington and carried by Reuters, places the security move in the middle of a wider confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The newspaper described the relocation as a direct response to the danger Bessent faces because of his public role. Reuters did not independently confirm the details of the move, and the report relies on people familiar with the matter.

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Iranian Threats Against US Officials Escalate

Iran has stepped up efforts to target US personnel, according to a senior intelligence official in the Trump administration. That official warned in a memo seen by Reuters that lethal plots by Tehran against American citizens have reached 'advanced stages'.

Iran has previously denied plotting to attack officials and people on US soil. The New York Times reported that US officials have noted Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the United States and other territories overseas is limited, a point that frames the threat assessment as serious but not unlimited.

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The memo's language about advanced plotting stands in contrast to that assessment of Iranian capability. Officials have therefore been weighing the intent behind the plots against the practical limits on Iran's reach, which helps explain why protective measures for senior figures have been tightened.

Bessent's Role in the Economic Pressure Campaign

Scott Bessent has been the public face of Washington's economic pressure campaign against Iran. That campaign has run for the duration of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28.

The war has been devastating. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands of people and displaced millions. American and Israeli attacks have also killed top Iranian officials, including the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Because Bessent has been so closely linked to sanctions and financial pressure on Tehran, he is a visible target in a conflict in which senior figures on both sides have been killed or threatened. The report does not say that Iran has carried out any attack on him.

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What the Relocation Signals for Officials and Markets

The move signals that the threat to senior US economic officials is being treated as active enough to change where they live and work. Bessent's relocation to a military base places him under a security arrangement that is different from ordinary residential protection.

For the Treasury Department, the central question is whether the security posture will affect how the department carries out its work on Iran policy. The New York Times report does not specify how long Bessent will remain at the military base or what other changes have been made to his schedule.

Observers will be watching whether further intelligence warnings are issued and whether other administration officials receive similar protective moves. Any new details from the Treasury Department, the White House, or the intelligence community would clarify how the threat is being assessed.