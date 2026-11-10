Scott Bessent Previews US-China AI Dialogue Ahead of Shenzhen Talks

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says US and China must cooperate on AI risks while competing, ahead of Shenzhen talks on superintelligence and trade.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will travel to China next week for the third meeting in 2026 between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In prepared remarks delivered on November 10, 2026, to the National Committee on US-China Relations in New York, Bessent said the United States and China should harbor no illusions about their differences on artificial intelligence, even as they cooperate to limit the technology's risks while competing for AI supremacy.

The meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders summit, which is scheduled for November 18 to 19. Bessent said the Shenzhen meeting will advance a new bilateral dialogue on superintelligence, abbreviated as SI, using the Trump administration's preferred term for the technology.

Also read China’s factory-gate inflation gains momentum in October, consumer price pressures stay muted

Scott Bessent Outlines the Shenzhen AI Dialogue

Scott Bessent said the new dialogue is meant to guard against shared risks and prevent a misunderstanding between the two countries' systems. He said both sides expect to exchange best practices for evaluating and testing advanced models before their release, and for keeping human judgment firmly in command of the technology.

The two sides have also agreed to establish a direct channel for alerting each other to serious AI incidents. Trump and Xi agreed on this AI alert system during their previous meeting at the White House in September, although Trump said at that time that he was reluctant to add new guardrails because he wanted to preserve US leadership.

Advertisement

Competing Views on Trade, AI and Leadership

Bessent framed the US-China relationship as one of competition combined with shared responsibility. He said that as SI advances, the need to engage in new areas of risk management will grow, and that the two nations must demonstrate how they can reconcile the demands of competition with the responsibilities of leadership.

Bessent also cautioned that the interests of the United States and China will not always coincide, and that their approach to every challenge will not always converge. He added that the two countries should harbor no illusions about those differences.

Bessent's remarks made no mention of the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia's board is investigating Huang after a New York Times report that he had an affair with a businesswoman suspected by US security services of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

Nvidia has said its board has no reason to believe US national security or company secrets were compromised, and that Huang has committed to cooperating with the internal review. Huang has told employees he was unfaithful to his wife but provided no details about the relationship. Huang attended the Trump-Xi summits in Beijing in May and in Washington in September, and it was unclear whether Trump would bring him to the APEC summit.

Advertisement

Board of Trade and Investment Next Steps

The United States and China will keep their trade ties going through tariff cuts, farm purchases and investment talks. Bessent referred to a Board of Trade that will determine mutual tariff cuts on US$30 billion (S$38.4 billion) of non-sensitive goods in each direction, along with China's pledged purchases of US farm goods, both agreed during the two previous Trump-Xi summits.

A similarly structured Board of Investment will provide a structured forum for issues including market access for American companies in China and increased predictability for Chinese companies, Bessent said. He reiterated that the US trade deficit with China remains a source of friction, but that the US objective is to de-risk, not to decouple, from trade with China.

In remarks referring to the initial US trade voyage to China in 1784, when American ginseng was traded for Chinese tea, porcelain and silk, Bessent said the relationship would be sustained by the wisdom and the will to recognize where common purpose must prevail over competing interests. The Shenzhen meeting, held on the sidelines of the APEC leaders summit from November 18 to 19, is the next scheduled step in that process.