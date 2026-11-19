Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan details a confrontational interaction with People's Action Party officials at Yuhua Village Food Centre, claiming territorial disputes over grassroots access.

Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan has described a recent political friction involving members of the People's Action Party at the Yuhua Village Food Centre. Dr Chee took to social media to detail an exchange that he characterized as a territorial dispute over community presence in the constituency.

Confrontation At Yuhua Food Centre

During the encounter last weekend, the leader of the Singapore Democratic Party stated that he and his team were greeted by the opposing grassroots leadership with a statement Dr Chee interpreted as a warning. According to Dr Chee, the other team lead said, Welcome to Yuhua!, a phrase the Singapore Democratic Party chief claimed is their standard greeting meant to assert that they are the hosts and the visitors. Dr Chee noted that this was their way of letting us know that they were the host and we were the visitors.

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In response, Dr Chee addressed the PAP officials, with a specific focus on the younger members of the opposing team. He reminded them that the Singapore Democratic Party had a presence in the area long before the current ruling party arrived. Dr Chee recounted telling them that SDP had been going to Yuhua even before they were born, challenging the notion of exclusive ownership over the neighborhood. The Singapore Democratic Party leader argued that Yuhua belongs to the Yuhua residents, not to any one political party. He further asserted that you are just custodians of power - temporary power - that the voters have entrusted to you.

The leadership of the People's Action Party reportedly conceded this point during the exchange. After Dr Chee made his argument, the PAP team lead acknowledged that Yuhua belongs to all Singaporeans. Dr Chee described his own reaction to this concession by stating, That is better, before both groups proceeded to take a group photo. Images of this meeting have since been posted by Dr Chee alongside Singapore Democratic Party vice-chair Bryan Lim.

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Previous Friction In Nee Soon Constituency

This incident follows a separate event involving high-level Singapore Democratic Party figures at the Chong Pang Food Centre in Nee Soon on Oct 10. On that Saturday, Dr Chee, Singapore Democratic Party chair Paul Tambyah, vice-chair Bryan Lim, and other party members were present selling the party paper. The presence of the opposition team drew the attention of the ruling party MPs in the area. Dr Chee observed that apparently, our PAP friends got our memo that SDP would be at the food centre, as three of the five PAP MPs were present.

The interaction at Chong Pang escalated into what Dr Chee described as argy-bargy. The Singapore Democratic Party chief alleged that whenever his team stopped to chat with residents, individuals from the People's Action Party would distribute tissue packets bearing the image of a Nee Soon MP. Dr Chee also claimed that one of the Singapore Democratic Party younger members was prodded a couple of times by the other party during the exchange.

Despite these allegations of physical contact and intimidation, the Singapore Democratic Party chair Paul Tambyah posted a different perspective on Facebook. He stated that they had a good time interacting with the residents, many of whom were warm and encouraging. Mr Tambyah highlighted a comment from a resident who suggested that the opposition presence might have made the ruling party work harder.

Contrasting Rapprochement With Other Parties

While the encounters between the Singapore Democratic Party and the People's Action Party appear tense, interactions between other opposition parties and ruling party officials have been more cordial. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong recently had a friendly encounter with the Workers Party Punggol team at Koufu. He took a picture with them and posted it on social media, signaling a lack of animosity.

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Workers Party CEC member Harpreet Singh, who was not in the photo taken by Mr Gan, posted about meeting the Deputy Prime Minister earlier in the year. Mr Singh shared a short clip of their meeting in May, describing it as a reflection of mutual respect despite their political rivalry. He wrote that DPM Gan and I contested on opposite teams in the last GE, but we are never on opposite sides of respect.

Similarly, Progress Singapore Party member Sani Ismail posted a video that included an encounter with Minister for Energy and Industry Tan See Leng at Choa Chu Kang. In the footage, Dr Tan, dressed in a white shirt and pants, is seen smiling during the interaction. These instances suggest that while some political exchanges remain charged, others maintain a baseline of civility and personal respect across party lines.