Indonesian authorities confirmed on Monday that 24 people died in a fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Banten province, as rescuers searched unstable wreckage for about 30 workers still missing.

Indonesia confirmed on Monday (Nov 23) the deaths of 24 people in a fire that tore through a candy factory at the weekend, as rescuers braved unstable structures in the burned wreckage in the search for about 30 people still missing.

The fire broke out on Saturday (Nov 21) evening at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Cikande, in the Serang regency. The factory is part of Indonesia's United Family Food company, founded in 1981, according to its website. Said Iqbal, a presidential adviser on labour issues, told reporters 24 people had died. He added that implementation of safety protocols was being assessed and that he would summon the factory's chief executive.

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Rescue Teams Recover Bodies

Indonesian police removed 24 body bags from the destroyed factory on Sunday as firefighters battled remaining hotspots. The search for dozens of missing workers had been suspended overnight and resumed on Monday morning, Hendra Kurniawan, the police chief of Indonesia's Banten province, told Metro TV. Rescuers had so far taken away 24 body bags containing body parts, but authorities on the ground could not immediately confirm the death toll, said Al Amrad, head of the Banten search and rescue agency.

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The search continued on Monday with remaining hotspots and the building's increasingly unstable structure posing safety risks for rescuers. Parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions required firefighters to proceed cautiously. Fifteen fire trucks supported by water cannons were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency.

A joint rescue team including police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers was at the scene, the Associated Press reported. Metro TV footage showed distraught family members weeping outside the factory as they waited for news of relatives feared to have been caught in the blaze. According to local media, survivors said the flames had originated from a cooling unit on the third floor of the factory, the Associated Press reported.

Factory Chief Addresses Tragedy

Steven Erwin Wijaya, the CEO of the factory, said at a press conference that around 300 people were present for Saturday's shift. We are deeply concerned by this tragedy, Steven said. We have established a hotline for relatives seeking information on missing family members and are maintaining regular communication with affected families. Quoting Steven, AP reported that the factory regularly conducted emergency and evacuation drills together with local firefighters.

The facility also had adequate evacuation routes and fire protection systems, including hydrants and water reserves, that complied with applicable safety standards and were functioning at the time of the fire, he claimed. In a later statement, the factory said that 24 of the 65 workers involved had returned home, four were receiving medical treatment, 29 remained missing and the whereabouts of another eight had yet to be confirmed.

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At the same press conference, Wahyu Hidayati, a police disaster victim identification official, said the intensity of the fire had rendered the recovered victims unidentifiable via visual inspection. This prompted efforts to collect DNA samples from relatives and the personal belongings of the missing workers, a process that could take two to three weeks. Wahyu added that the body bags containing the remains of the victims were transferred to a hospital for identification.

Investigation Into Cause Continues

The number of dead was not immediately clear, with police saying that one body bag could contain parts of more than one person. Although the blaze had largely been contained as of Sunday, firefighters were still carrying out intensive cooling operations before they could access all parts of the factory, said Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department. The remaining hot spots were concentrated in the central and rear sections of the building, Tubagus said.

We are conducting sweeps in the areas that have already been brought under control, Tubagus said. Parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions required firefighters to proceed cautiously. He also said that the factory's production materials could cause the fire to reignite, making it critical to complete cooling operations. Authorities said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Parts of the building remained at risk of collapse, an official added. United Family Food produces consumer goods across Indonesia, employs about 5,000 people and operates from its national headquarters and four international offices, serving a market of more than 250 million consumers.