Seatrium will reduce about 2 per cent of its Singapore workforce, affecting roughly 240 of its 12,000 local employees, in its first restructuring exercise since the 2023 merger. The company will provide outplacement support and retrenchment packages in line with tripartite guidelines.

Seatrium will reduce about 2 per cent of its Singapore workforce as part of a restructuring exercise to streamline operations and align its workforce with changing business needs.

The offshore and marine engineering group announced the workforce redesign programme on Tuesday, Nov 24. This marks its first workforce restructuring since the merger that formed the company in 2023. As at August 2025, Seatrium had approximately 12,000 employees in Singapore and a global workforce of around 24,000. The layoffs will affect roughly 240 workers in Singapore.

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The company said the programme follows a review of its operating model, organisational structure and workforce requirements. Seatrium said it has progressively streamlined its global operations since its merger in 2023, reducing its yard network from 15 facilities to 11. Its Tuas Boulevard Yard will remain the group flagship mega-yard, while Admiralty Yard, which has been progressively scaled down, will be returned to the Government as planned in 2028.

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CEO Seatrium Emphasizes Positioning Strategy

Seatrium chief executive Chris Ong said the programme was not simply about downsizing or cutting costs. He said it was about positioning the group to capture new opportunities and remain competitive in a changing industry. While these decisions are difficult, and the transition will not be straightforward, I am confident Seatrium proven tenacity will ensure we emerge stronger, he said.

Seatrium said that prior to the retrenchments, it had reviewed redeployment opportunities, workforce upskilling initiatives and other measures to optimise its workforce where feasible. But with the rapid pace of changes in its operating environment and the streamlining of its footprint, some roles are no longer aligned with the Group operating model and organisational structure, it said. Affected employees will receive fair retrenchment packages in line with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment.

Support Measures For Affected Workers Noted

Seatrium said its house union, the Seatrium Employees Union, was notified in advance of the exercise and worked with the company to ensure fair treatment. The company will also provide outplacement support and connect affected employees with employment assistance, including through the National Trades Union Congress Employment and Employability Institute (e2i). The Taskforce for Responsible Retrenchment and Employment Facilitation said it was working closely with Seatrium and the union to support affected employees.

The taskforce comprises the Ministry of Manpower, Skills and Workforce Development Agency, NTUC and e2i. Seatrium is also facilitating internal redeployment opportunities and working with e2i and a career transition services provider to provide employment assistance, including job matching and career coaching, the taskforce said.