India's SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces a new framework for pre-IPO shares to curb unregulated grey market activity and protect investors from misleading price premiums.

India's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI), is actively exploring the creation of a dedicated platform to facilitate the trading of pre-IPO shares. Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey confirmed on November 28 that the regulator intends to issue a formal consultation paper shortly to gather feedback from market participants and stakeholders regarding this potential structural change.

Targeting Specific Listing Candidates

SEBI is developing a specific framework and disclosure rules for this proposed platform, ensuring it strictly applies to companies that have announced plans to launch initial public offerings. The regulator explicitly stated that this initiative does not encompass the entire universe of unlisted companies, which is significantly broader, but focuses solely on entities in the pipeline for public listing.

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This targeted approach aims to bring transparency to a segment of the market that has recently experienced heightened speculative activity. By limiting the scope to prospective public listings, SEBI intends to address the immediate concerns surrounding the pricing and trading of shares before they hit the official stock exchanges.

Addressing Grey Market Volatility

The proposal to regulate pre-IPO shares emerges in response to increased activity in the so-called grey market, where shares change hands outside of regulated exchanges. Last week, SEBI issued a cautionary note to investors, warning them against relying on grey market premiums as indicators for future listing prices or potential returns.

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The regulator emphasized that these unofficial transactions currently lack the investor protections available on recognized stock exchanges. SEBI noted that the prices observed in the grey market are often volatile and may not accurately reflect the true value or performance of the company once it lists publicly, potentially leading to significant financial risks for uninformed investors.

Recent Market Context and Capital Raises

This regulatory move follows a period of substantial public offerings in India, with large companies going public in a year marked by intense market interest. Both prominent recent listings experienced considerable activity in the grey market prior to their official debut, highlighting the widespread nature of these unofficial trading practices.

The scale of recent capital raising underscores the importance of establishing clear regulatory guidelines. By the end of October, Indian companies had raised approximately 1.95 trillion rupees, which is equivalent to S$27 billion, through 112 public issues. This massive influx of capital into the public markets has drawn scrutiny to the mechanisms surrounding pre-listing share trading.

Next Steps for Market Regulation

SEBI is currently working on the detailed framework and disclosure requirements for the potential pre-IPO trading platform. The issuance of a consultation paper will serve as the next critical step, allowing industry experts, investors, and other market participants to provide input on the proposed rules.

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This process aims to balance the need for investor protection with the demand for liquidity in the pre-listing phase. The regulator's goal is to create a structured environment that reduces the risks associated with unregulated grey market transactions while maintaining the efficiency of the capital-raising process for Indian companies.