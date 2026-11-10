SEC Enforcement Actions Fall to 348 in Fiscal 2026, Lowest Since 1991

The SEC brought 348 enforcement actions in fiscal 2026 and levied nearly US$1.1 billion in fines, the fewest cases since 1991, a Reuters review found.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought 348 enforcement actions in fiscal 2026, the fewest cases since 1991, according to a Reuters review of agency statistics. The SEC announced the figures on November 10. The Wall Street watchdog also levied nearly US$1.1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in fines and other financial remedies over the same period.

The totals mark a sharp drop from the 456 enforcement actions the SEC brought a year earlier. The penalty total is also the lowest the agency has imposed since 2008, on a non-inflation-adjusted basis, according to the Reuters review of figures published on the SEC website.

Also read North Korea Accelerates Weapons Testing with Over 20 Launches in 2026

Core Details of the Fiscal 2026 SEC Enforcement Decline

The SEC brought 348 enforcement actions in fiscal 2026, down from 456 in the prior year, and the lowest total since 1991. The agency's penalties and remedies totaled nearly US$1.1 billion, the lowest level since 2008 on a non-inflation-adjusted basis.

The fiscal 2026 penalties included US$343 million in civil penalties and another US$752 million in disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, the SEC said. Disgorgement requires wrongdoers to return profits gained from misconduct, which makes up a large share of the total remedies.

Advertisement

The SEC oversees more than 30,000 brokers, funds and other financial firms. Its enforcement division is responsible for bringing cases against firms and individuals accused of violating securities laws, so the drop in cases directly reflects how many matters the agency pursued.

Stakeholder Views on Enforcement Priorities

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has argued that the agency's previous enforcement stance was opaque and unpredictable. Republican leaders who took control of the SEC in January 2025 have generally argued that overly onerous enforcement stifles business and, in the case of public corporations, punishes shareholders.

Atkins has said SEC enforcement should focus more on bread-and-butter fraud. In a statement about the agency's annual report, he said that the success of the enforcement program is measured by how effectively it advances the SEC's mission, protects investors, holds wrongdoers accountable and strengthens confidence in markets.

Atkins also said that enforcement actions and financial remedies are important measures of activity but are not the only or most telling measures. In fiscal 2025, the SEC had levied US$17.9 billion in fines and other remedies, largely due to a huge final judgment in a Ponzi scheme case brought in 2009.

Democrats and consumer advocacy groups have raised concerns that the agency is dramatically stepping back from enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration. A Democratic lawmaker described as likely to lead the Senate Banking Committee said the new Democratic majority in Congress will closely scrutinise whether the Atkins SEC is protecting the American people.

Advertisement

David Woodcock, the new SEC enforcement director, told Reuters in an interview that he is comfortable with current staffing levels. He said the agency will be able to do more with less. In remarks prepared for an evening event at Fordham Law School on November 10, Woodcock said that activity and effectiveness are not the same.

Staffing Changes and What Comes Next at the SEC

The SEC enforcement team went through upheaval during the first 18 months of Trump's second term, with staff leaving in large numbers. The enforcement director also quit just six months into the job, leaving the agency with fewer resources to police Wall Street.

The agency has since hired for some positions, according to the report. Woodcock said Atkins has given the enforcement division room to focus on strengthening the program rather than maximizing any single year's totals, which he described as an important opportunity the division has seized upon.

For investors and markets, the lower case count and smaller penalty total mean fewer public enforcement outcomes in fiscal 2026. The Democratic scrutiny signaled in the report points to continued political oversight of how the SEC chooses which cases to bring.