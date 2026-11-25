Singapore Environment Council urges government to extend Extended Producer Responsibility to all packaging types. New fees target waste reduction beyond current beverage schemes.

The Singapore Environment Council (SEC) has officially proposed a comprehensive fee system targeting packaging producers and importers operating within Singapore. This new framework aims to significantly reduce domestic waste by imposing charges that vary based on the volume of packaging and its specific environmental impact. The proposal represents a major shift from current regulations, seeking to address the full spectrum of packaging materials rather than focusing solely on beverage containers.

Proposed Fee Structure for Packaging Waste

The core mechanism of the SEC recommendation involves an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) approach, which mandates that producers bear the financial and operational responsibility for the collection and treatment of their products at the end of their life cycles. Under this proposed model, fees would be levied on all entities that place packaging on the Singapore market, including plastics, paper, cardboard, glass, and metals. This comprehensive coverage is designed to close loopholes in the current system where non-beverage packaging remains largely unregulated.

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Packaging waste currently accounts for approximately one-third of the total domestic waste generated in Singapore. This significant volume places considerable strain on the nation's waste management infrastructure, particularly Semakau Landfill, which remains the country's only operational landfill site. The SEC argues that the existing regulatory gaps allow a substantial portion of this waste to slip through the cracks, necessitating a more robust and inclusive fee structure to ensure environmental accountability across all industrial sectors.

Government Caution and Immediate Priorities

During the launch of the SEC report, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary emphasized that the government's immediate priority remains the successful implementation and performance assessment of the existing Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS). Dr. Puthucheary stated that extending the EPR approach to other packaging types requires careful consideration, citing Singapore's unique status as a small and dense city-state.

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He noted that the viability of any expanded system depends heavily on local infrastructure capabilities and the operational realities of businesses. The government needs to thoroughly understand the costs and implications across the entire value chain to ensure that future systems deliver real environmental results without placing an unnecessary financial burden on stakeholders. This cautious approach ensures that any regulatory changes are sustainable and practical for the local economy.

Bridging Gaps in the Current Return Scheme

The SEC highlighted that the current BCRS does not cover non-beverage packaging or beverage packaging made from materials other than aluminum and plastic bottles. An estimated one-third of beverage containers, primarily those made of paper or glass, are not captured under this current material-specific scheme. The council argues that this creates a missed opportunity to address other materials and packaging from other industries that contribute significantly to the overall waste stream.

SEC Executive Director Cheang Kok Chung explained that while the introduction of the BCRS is an important step forward, addressing Singapore's wider packaging waste challenge requires looking beyond just beverage containers. The current structure, designed to account for material value and consumption rates, inadvertently encourages manufacturers to switch to unregulated materials like paper or glass to avoid regulatory commitments. Such substitution risks making the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme less effective in reducing overall waste.

Phased Implementation and Future Outlook

To address these operational complexities, the SEC proposed a phased rollout of the new framework, with dedicated studies and pilot initiatives to be conducted over the next three years. These initial steps will assess the feasibility and potential design of an expanded multi-material system. The organization acknowledged that Singapore faces unique infrastructure and market constraints, necessitating a collaborative, evidence-based approach involving the government, industry, and consumers.

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Subject to the findings from these upcoming studies, the report outlines the possibility of implementing the expanded framework within three to five years. The SEC emphasized that the aim is not to recycle all materials, which is not viable in Singapore's specific context, but to discourage the use of materials that cannot be recycled. A multi-material framework would likely be more cost-effective in the long term by allowing different packaging types to share infrastructure and systems, thereby reducing duplication and encouraging producers to use less packaging overall.