Security expert shares how fingerprint theft can be done using AI and hand gestures in photos

This article discusses the potential risks of using certain hand gestures in photographs and how these can potentially lead to fingerprint theft. The article also mentions a real-world situation where criminals used an image of a man's fingerprint to gain unauthorized access to his home, striking a chord with South Koreans.

A security expert in China showcased how fingerprints could be extracted from celebrities' selfies using AI tools, and if certain hand gestures are used in photographs, criminals could potentially steal these fingerprints.

There was also a case where a man's image of his fingerprint was tampered with and used to gain unauthorized access to his home. To protect yourself from such incidents, it is advised to be cautious about the photographs you share online and to avoid using smart devices unless fully trusting them





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Fingerprint Theft AI Tools Hand Gestures In Photos Celebrities Fingerprint Ridges Photo-Editing Software Smart Devices South Koreans South China Morning Post Sohu News The Korea Herald Qianxin Industry Security Research Centre

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