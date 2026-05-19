Sederhana to Open First Singapore Outlet, Bringing Indonesian Tradition to Kampong Glam

Sederhana, an Indonesian F&B brand, is set to open its first Singapore outlet at 738 North Bridge Road, closing down Warong Nasi Pariaman, a decades-old nasi padang eatery. They aim for a mid-June opening, bringing the taste of Indonesia to Singapore whilst acknowledging the challenges faced by heritage businesses.

The Indonesia n chain, Sederhana , will be opening its first Singapore outlet at 738 North Bridge Road. Four months after Warong Nasi Pariaman , a long-standing nasi padang eatery, closed its doors, the premises will now house Sederhana 's first Singapore outlet.

After a thorough search for the ideal location, the brand is proud to bring the authentic taste of Indonesia to Kampong Glam, marking a significant chapter in their journey. Sederhana's representative has shared that they aim to open the outlet on May 29, with an official launch in mid-June.

In addition to Singapore, the F&B brand has also opened its first outlet in Australia in May. Warong Nasi Pariaman was known for serving up Minangkabau dishes such as rendang daging, ayam pop, gulai tunjang, dendeng balado, and sambal hijau. The iconic nasi padang stall opened at 738 North Bridge Road in 1948 and was passed down through generations, officially becoming Singapore's oldest surviving nasi padang stall according to the National Library Board's Infopedia.

In response to the closure announcement, the Government offered its support for heritage businesses, noting that 'the operating environment for these businesses has become more challenging over time.

' Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi expressed this sentiment in Parliament in February, indicating the industry's growing difficulties.





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Sederhana Warong Nasi Pariaman Indonesia Kampong Glam F&B

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