Selangor launches employment drive amid data‑centre job debate and expands commuter bus service

Selangor's labour minister pledges a review of unemployment data and highlights the Job Care Carnival that has placed 1,600 workers. Critics question whether new data‑centres are creating sufficient jobs, as layoffs rise and living costs soar. The state also rolls out a new direct bus route and ERP‑based parking payments to improve commuter options.

Selangor 's Minister of Human Resources, Dr. Papparaidu Veraman, announced that his office will re‑examine the latest unemployment statistics and issue a comprehensive statement in the coming days, thanking the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) for its assistance in the process.

He pointed to a series of ongoing programmes designed to mitigate the growing joblessness in the state, most notably the Job Care Carnival, which has already placed roughly 1,600 job seekers in permanent or temporary positions. The carnival, part of a broader Selangor employment‑boosting agenda, aims to link employers with candidates across sectors ranging from manufacturing to services, and to provide on‑the‑spot interview coaching, résumé writing workshops and skills‑matching tools.

Despite these efforts, the rapid proliferation of data‑centre developments across the Klang Valley has sparked a heated debate about the real impact of the new high‑tech facilities on the labour market. Critics on social media argue that the government's promises that data‑centres would act as an economic engine have not materialised for ordinary Malaysians, many of whom are still facing layoffs or are forced to accept lower‑paid, insecure work.

One commentator warned that if the authorities do not intervene, the situation could deteriorate further, noting that soaring rental prices are squeezing household budgets and that a growing segment of the population is worrying about how they will secure basic necessities in the face of persistent unemployment. Recent reports released a few months ago documented that almost 6,000 jobs disappeared in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor combined, a figure that many attribute not only to the lingering effects of geopolitical tensions but also to perceived mismanagement within certain ministries and agencies.

Some observers highlighted that a sizeable proportion of Shah Alam's workforce originates from other Malaysian states, particularly Kelantan, and suggested that rising joblessness could trigger a reverse migration, leaving the city to revert to its pre‑industrial demographic profile. The disconnect between official macro‑economic indicators, which continue to show modest growth, and the lived reality of workers facing redundancies, reduced hours and stagnant wages is fueling public frustration.

While the government touts investment inflows and a rising gross domestic product, everyday Malaysians are left to reconcile optimistic headlines with the tangible hardship of losing employment, rising living costs and uncertain prospects. In parallel with the labour‑market discussion, Selangor's transport authority unveiled a new City Direct Service, Bus 684, linking the residential enclaves of Brickland and Bukit Batok West directly to the central business district.

The service promises shorter travel times and a more convenient commute for commuters in the western suburbs, complementing existing efforts to improve public‑transport connectivity and reduce reliance on private vehicles. In addition, a pilot scheme allowing vehicle drivers to pay for roadside parking through the ERP 2 on‑board display was introduced, with charges automatically deactivating once the driver exits the parking zone.

These transport initiatives are presented as part of a broader strategy to stimulate economic activity, ease congestion and support the mobility needs of the working population while the state grapples with the broader challenge of rising unemployment





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unemployment Job Care Carnival Data Centres Public Transport Selangor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen Charged as Adult in Murder of Stepsister on Carnival CruiseA sixteen‑year‑old was charged as an adult after allegedly strangling his eighteen‑year‑old stepsister aboard a Carnival cruise ship, with the case now being heard in federal court. The accused was taken into custody following a court order and faces both murder and sexual assault charges. The victim, a high‑school cheerleader, died in international waters and her case has drawn attention to the handling of juvenile offenders in federal crimes.

Read more »

Bonnie Tyler Wakes Up from Coma Following Emergency SurgeryBonnie Tyler has woken up from an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery but remains in intensive care, with doctors expecting a full recovery.

Read more »

Singapore Job Market Shows Caution Amid Ongoing Economic UncertaintySingapore's job market is experiencing a slowdown, with only 35% of employers planning to increase headcount in the next three months. However, workers with AI and technology skills are still in high demand. The survey by ManpowerGroup Singapore found that most industries expect to hire more workers than they cut, but confidence has weakened across the economy. Manufacturing recorded the strongest hiring outlook, while finance and real estate posted a negative outlook. Technology and IT sectors remained stable, and utilities and natural resources saw a sharp increase in hiring expectations. Employers are willing to pay more for workers with sought-after skills, including AI-related capabilities, traditional IT and data skills, and human skills like critical-thinking and problem-solving. The survey provides insight into a labour market that is becoming more cautious rather than collapsing, and employers are becoming more selective about who they hire. The key takeaway is for Singaporeans to keep learning, stay adaptable, and build skills that solve real business problems. Companies may be hiring fewer people, but they are still searching for the right ones.

Read more »

Three Brothers with Special Needs Left Without Caregiver After Mother's Death in MalaysiaThree middle-aged brothers in Ipoh, Malaysia-one with schizophrenia, another with an undisclosed psychiatric condition, and a third with severe learning difficulties-are left without a caregiver after their mother's death. Malaysian MP Howard Lee Chuan How calls it the most challenging welfare case he has seen, as existing systems struggle to address their complex needs, raising urgent questions about long-term care, housing, and funding.

Read more »