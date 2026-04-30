Seletar Mall Hosts Singapore’s First-Ever Overnight Skatecross Downmall Challenge

The Seletar Mall in Sengkang is set to host a four-day roller sports event from May 7 to 10, featuring Singapore’s first-ever overnight Skatecross Downmall Challenge. The event includes a multi-level obstacle course race, inline skating tryouts, performance demonstrations, and a Junior Rollercross Race for younger participants. Visitors can also enjoy late-night shopping and dining.

The Seletar Mall in Sengkang is set to host a groundbreaking roller sports event from May 7 to 10, transforming the shopping center into a dynamic hub for skating enthusiasts.

The highlight of the event is Singapore’s first-ever overnight Skatecross Downmall Challenge, scheduled to take place from Friday, May 8, at 10pm to Saturday, May 9, at 6am. This unique race will see participants navigate a multi-level obstacle course throughout the mall, featuring steep ramps, tight technical sections, and a custom-built giant escalator slide that sends skaters descending from level to level.

The event will be held in a time-trial format, with participants competing in five categories: Weekend Warrior, Open, Women’s Open, and youth-focused categories, Novice and Advanced, for those aged 12 to 17. Beyond the thrilling race, the mall will offer a variety of activities catering to different age groups and skill levels. From May 7 to 10, visitors can participate in inline skating tryouts at the Level 1 atrium, with equipment available for rent on-site.

Beginners of any age are welcome to join and will be guided by experienced instructors, while more experienced skaters can explore the advanced area with obstacles for an added challenge. Performance demonstrations will take place from 2pm to 3pm and 5pm to 6pm on May 9, showcasing the skills of seasoned skaters. Younger participants aged 4 to 12 can join a Junior Rollercross Race on May 9 from 11am to 5pm, featuring an obstacle course and a slalom challenge.

In addition to the competitive events, the mall will also host late-night shopping and dining, providing a unique experience for visitors. The four-day roller sports event aims to bring the community together, offering something for everyone, from casual skaters to competitive athletes. With a mix of adrenaline-pumping races, skill-building activities, and entertainment, the Seletar Mall is set to become a must-visit destination for roller sports enthusiasts and families alike.

The event promises to be a memorable experience, blending sports, fun, and community engagement in a single, dynamic setting





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