Sembawang Residents Encouraged to Brisk Walk to Improve Health, Tackle Chronic Illness Rates

A new brisk walking movement, 'Let's Jalan,' has been launched in Sembawang, Singapore, to promote physical activity and address the higher prevalence of chronic illnesses in the northern region. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung participated in a mass brisk walk, emphasizing the accessibility of this exercise for residents and encouraging participation through the Healthy 365 app. The initiative is a collaborative effort involving various agencies and aims to foster a healthier lifestyle for the community.

Data reveals concerning health trends among residents in the northern region, highlighting a higher prevalence of chronic illnesses compared to the national average. Simultaneously, residents in the north also demonstrate a lower median weekly duration of physical activity , underscoring the need for interventions to promote healthier lifestyles.

Addressing these findings, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung actively participated in a mass brisk walk event in Sembawang on Sunday morning, engaging with approximately 500 residents. This initiative aims to combat the identified health disparities and encourage greater physical activity within the community. The launch of the 'Let's Jalan' brisk walking movement, held in Sembawang Central, provides residents with a tangible opportunity to improve their health by incorporating more walking into their routines. Participants can earn Healthpoints through the Healthy 365 app, adding an element of gamification to encourage engagement and sustained participation. This program forms part of a broader strategy focused on active living and proactively managing health within the population. During the Ministry of Health's Committee of Supply debates in March, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam presented data emphasizing that residents in the northern region engage in less physical activity compared to the national average. This revelation prompted the launch of targeted initiatives designed to address the specific health needs of this community. The prevalence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes and hypertension, was found to be notably higher in the north than the national benchmark. In response to these concerning statistics, the Ministry has launched a series of measures to improve the health and well-being of the affected population. Minister Ong, during the launch, mentioned that HPB data shows residents in the north have a median weekly physical activity duration of 100 minutes, which is less than the 120 minutes recorded across Singapore. He participated in a mass brisk walk at Bukit Canberra to inaugurate the movement, which is a collaborative project between the Health Promotion Board (HPB), the People's Association (PA), SportSG, and Active Ageing Centres (AACs). The aim is to get residents together and create brisk walking clubs to assist residents to both begin and sustain regular physical activity. HPB and PA stated that brisk walking is an easily accessible aerobic activity that can boost cardiorespiratory fitness, decrease chronic condition risks, improve mental health, and decrease dementia risk. To make it easier to participate, PA will cooperate with its Residents' Networks and AACs to enable Sembawang Central residents to join the activities organized by any of the seven brisk walking clubs in the area. Furthermore, HPB will launch a new wayfinding feature on its Healthy 365 app, beginning in June, for residents in Woodlands and Sembawang Central. This feature will have location maps of fitness corners, parks, and walking routes, as well as lifestyle tips. Residents can earn Healthpoints by using the feature to explore places while being active and healthy. Minister Ong, explaining the choice of brisk walking, said it is the easiest exercise for most people, especially seniors. He emphasized the simplicity and accessibility of brisk walking, highlighting that it requires no special equipment, gym membership, or subscriptions. The minister expressed his hope for the initiative to evolve into a large-scale movement, where brisk walking becomes a fundamental part of life for seniors, thereby promoting better health outcomes. He also stated his hope that the successful elements of this program could be expanded to benefit other parts of the country, promoting walking as a key component of a healthy lifestyle for all Singaporeans





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