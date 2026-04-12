Sembawang Residents Encouraged to Walk Briskly to Improve Health

A new initiative in Sembawang aims to encourage residents to walk briskly for better health, addressing higher rates of chronic illnesses and lower physical activity levels in the northern region. The program offers incentives and resources to promote active living and improve overall well-being.

Data indicates a concerning trend: chronic illnesses are more prevalent among residents in the northern region compared to the national average. Simultaneously, these residents exhibit a lower median weekly duration of physical activity . Addressing this disparity, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung spearheaded a mass brisk walk initiative in Sembawang on Sunday, April 12th, engaging approximately 500 residents.

The goal is to promote healthier lifestyles and combat the challenges posed by reduced physical activity and increased health risks in the area.\The 'Let's Jalan' brisk walking movement, launched in Sembawang Central, provides residents with an accessible pathway to improved health. Participants can earn Healthpoints through the Healthy 365 app as they increase their physical activity levels. This program is part of a broader initiative to foster active living, as announced by Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung. During the Ministry of Health's Committee of Supply debates in March, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam highlighted data revealing lower physical activity levels and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, in the northern region compared to national figures. To counter this, the Health Promotion Board (HPB), in partnership with the People's Association (PA), SportSG, and Active Ageing Centres (AACs), is facilitating the creation of brisk walking clubs to encourage consistent exercise and social interaction. This initiative aims to address the health challenges faced by residents in the northern region.\Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, speaking at the launch, emphasized that data from the Health Promotion Board shows that residents in the north engage in a median weekly physical activity of 100 minutes, lower than the national average of 120 minutes. Brisk walking, identified as a readily accessible aerobic activity, offers numerous health benefits, including enhanced cardiorespiratory fitness, reduced risks of chronic conditions and dementia, and improved mental well-being. To facilitate participation, the People's Association will collaborate with its Residents' Networks and Active Ageing Centres to enable residents from Sembawang Central to join activities hosted by any of the seven existing brisk walking clubs. Further enhancing accessibility, the Health Promotion Board will introduce a new wayfinding feature on its Healthy 365 app, slated for release in June, that will provide residents in Woodlands and Sembawang Central with maps of fitness corners, parks, walking routes, and lifestyle tips. This initiative will allow residents to earn Healthpoints by exploring these spaces while staying active and healthy. Minister Ong highlighted the simplicity of brisk walking, making it a low-barrier exercise for people of all ages, especially seniors, as it requires no special equipment, gym memberships, or subscriptions. The aspiration is to integrate brisk walking into the daily lives of seniors, promoting overall health and well-being, and to eventually expand this successful model to other parts of Singapore





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