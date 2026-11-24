Sembcorp leads SGX gains with 2.53% increase. Genting Singapore and ST Engineering follow. CBRE report shows 41% occupiers expand.

Sembcorp emerged as the top performing stock on the Singapore Exchange ( SGX), recording a 2.53% increase in its share price during the recent trading session. This upward movement positioned Sembcorp ahead of other major blue-chip stocks in the local market.

Sembcorp Tops SGX Market Gains

Sembcorp recorded a 2.53% gain, securing the lead among major listed entities. This performance distinguished it from peers as it climbed to the top of the daily gains list. Investors showed strong interest in the stock, which reflects broader confidence in the group. The movement signals active trading dynamics within the sector.

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Genting Singapore and ST Engineering Performance

Genting Singapore followed as the second most active stock, registering a 1.91% increase in its valuation. The firm demonstrated robust trading activity, maintaining its position as a key player in the regional entertainment and hospitality landscape. ST Engineering also contributed to the market activity with a 1.64% rise. The engineering giant showed steady performance, aligning with broader industrial trends.

Market Activity and Trading Volumes

Sembcorp Ind was identified as the most active stock in terms of trading volume. This high level of activity suggests significant investor engagement and liquidity in the stock. The volume data provides insight into the market sentiment surrounding the company. Traders and analysts closely monitor such metrics for trend indications.

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CBRE Office Occupier Expansion Data

CBRE reported that 41% of office occupiers expect to expand their footprint. This data point offers context for the commercial real estate sector. The expansion plans indicate confidence among businesses in the local market. Such growth expectations can influence property demand and pricing trends.

Related Corporate and Sector Updates

Additional news includes cybersecurity challenges growing while fintechs court pickier investors. This trend highlights the evolving landscape of the financial technology sector. Meanwhile, RHB Singapore earned Employee Engagement of the Year recognition. The award was presented at the SBR Management Excellence Awards 2026. This recognition underscores the importance of workplace culture in corporate success. The event also featured discussions on strategic trade credit protection with NCIB.