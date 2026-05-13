Senate Chaos Amid Fears of Arrest as Armed Strikers Flee

After hearing gunshots reported by Senator Ronald dela Rosa, the Senate security was activated. The senate was under heavy guard by police and army personnel. There were speculations about his arrest. Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a former police chief and the main enforcer of Rodrigo Duterte's violent war on drugs, was in the news for running out of hiding.

The Philippine Senate was placed under heavy guard and it was found that shootings had occurred in anticipation of Senator Ronald dela Rosa's arrest. The Senate requested the assistance of the army in securing the facility.

Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla assured Senator Ron dela Rosa that no arrest would be made. The Senate President spoke with the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and was assured no government personnel were involved. The Supreme Court gave all parties to the case a chance to respond to Senator Ron dela Rosa's emergency petition within 72 hours. There were questions about who fired the shots and that security footage would be checked





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Philippines Senate Arrest Security Police President Armed Strikers Senator Ron Dela Rosa President Ferdinand Marcos Jr International Criminal Court (ICC) Philippines Senate War On Drugs

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