Senator Maggie Hassan investigates Vice President JD Vance for potential conflicts regarding Vitol's lucrative Venezuelan oil license awarded after the January regime change.

A US Senate committee is currently investigating whether Vice President JD Vance influenced the awarding of a lucrative Venezuela n oil deal to commodities giant Vitol. The inquiry follows an exclusive Reuters report detailing a meeting between Vance and Vitol trader John Addison one week before the United States invaded Venezuela in January.

The investigation was triggered by a letter from Senator Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, who will assume chairmanship of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in January. Hassan expressed serious concern that Vance may have used his position to help a major political donor secure business opportunities involving Venezuelan crude.

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Investigation Demands and Timeline

Hassan is seeking specific documents from Vance's office by December 14. These requests include communications between Vance or his staff and Addison or the Vitol trading firm. The letter explicitly questions whether Vance leveraged his office to aid a donor in the energy sector.

The meeting between Vance and Addison occurred in December 2025 during a trip Vance made to Montana's Yellowstone Club, an ultra-exclusive ski and golf resort. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Vance and Addison discussed Venezuela extensively during this visit.

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Conflicting Accounts of the Meeting

According to insiders, Vance was particularly interested in how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if the United States hypothetically gained control of the country's oil supplies. Addison assured Vance that Vitol was well-placed to handle that specific job, despite his background as a gasoline trader with no prior expertise in Venezuelan crude.

Hassan cited flight records indicating that Addison's private jet and Vance's government plane were at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting. Vance's press secretary, Luke Schroeder, denied the existence of the meeting, stating in a statement that the alleged airport encounter never happened.

Venezuela Transition and Financial Impact

The controversy centers on the aftermath of the operation that ousted authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro in January. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright called Addison on January 5 with an offer to sell South American OPEC nation's crude to global buyers. This plan aimed to finance the coming political transition following the capture of Maduro.

Vitol and its rival trading firm Trafigura landed special licenses to sell Venezuela's oil within days of Wright's call. The companies have since earned hundreds of millions of dollars marketing the crude, according to estimates by independent experts.

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Political Donations and Future Steps

John Addison had been an early backer of Vance, contributing $300,000 in 2022 to the Protect Ohio Values Political Action Committee. These funds helped Vance secure one of Ohio's US Senate seats. Later, Addison and his wife contributed $7 million in 2024 to political action committees supporting Trump's second term.

The United States handled more than $12 billion of Venezuela's oil revenue in the first nine months of this year. The State Department released a report earlier this month detailing these massive financial flows. The Senate probe continues to examine the intersection of these donations and regulatory decisions.