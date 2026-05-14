Senator Ronald dela Rosa under investigation for crimes against humanity; escalating political tensions in the Philippines

A series of events unfolded at the Philippine Senate building, with gunshots and people fleeing amid a heavy police presence. Senate officials called an emergency meeting to address political tensions. The sea of current political climate reflects the tension between Marcos and his opposition as Vice President Sara Duterte's situation becomes more precarious.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, the former national police chief and enforcer of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody ' war on drugs ,' is wanted for crimes against humanity .

A chaotic event took place at the Senate building in Pasay City, Metro Manila after gunshots were heard, following Senator dela Rosa's appeal for support. Authorities are investigating the incident and a person has been detained. The President called an emergency meeting to address political tensions after this occurrence. President Marcos Jr. vowed to get to the bottom of it, while opposition figures criticized the administration's actions.

Senator dela Rosa filed an appeal to block any transfer to the ICC, stating that it no longer has jurisdiction in the Philippines, and Vice President Sara Duterte linked the incident to the demolition of political opposition or individuals who do not support Marcos. The Hague-based court unsealed an arrest warrant for Senator dela Rosa dated November, which he challenged in the Supreme Court





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Crime News Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Wanted For Crimes Against Humanity Political Tensions Marcos Sara Duterte Claims Of Demolition Of Political Opposition Crusade Against Alleged Drug Lords Thousands Of Alleged Drug Dealers Killed Rights Groups Accused Police Of Systematic Mur Vigorous Crackdown Harsh Crackdown War On Drugs Project Double Barrel Trial In Depanate Tattered Alliance Of Marcos And Dante Run For Presidency In 2028 Allegations Of Abduction And Illegal Transfer

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Philippine Senator who Enforced Duterte's 'War on Drugs' Remains Protected amid ICC Arrest Warrant, Seeks Marcos' ProtectionSenator Ronald dela Rosa, the chief enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly ‘war on drugs’, fears arrest and remains in protective custody, expressing concern over the ICC warrant and seeking the protection of President Marcos.

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Philippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Escapes Government Agents, Pleads for President Marcos' InterventionPhilippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, a former police chief and a sitting senator, has taken refuge in the Senate after narrowly escaping government agents attempting to serve him an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant tied to his role in the bloody drug crackdown during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. Dela Rosa has appealed to President Marcos to intervene on his behalf, stating that he would never surrender to an international court and preferring to answer for his actions in a local court.

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Senate Chaos Amid Fears of Arrest as Armed Strikers FleeAfter hearing gunshots reported by Senator Ronald dela Rosa, the Senate security was activated. The senate was under heavy guard by police and army personnel. There were speculations about his arrest. Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a former police chief and the main enforcer of Rodrigo Duterte's violent war on drugs, was in the news for running out of hiding.

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