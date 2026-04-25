Sengkang LRT Disruption: MP Jamus Lim Assesses Shuttle Bus Service, Advocates for Resident Concerns

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim has evaluated the shuttle bus service implemented following the Sengkang West LRT loop’s temporary one-directional operation. He reports a positive experience but relays resident concerns regarding commute direction and weekend service to the LTA.

Singapore an commuters in the Sengkang area are experiencing changes to their Light Rail Transit (LRT) service as the Land Transport Authority ( LTA ) undertakes a six-month expansion project on the Sengkang West LRT loop.

To mitigate disruption, a shuttle bus service, designated Shuttle Bus A, has been implemented, operating between Fernvale LRT and Sengkang LRT stations from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and public holidays. This temporary alteration has prompted feedback from residents, particularly those in the Anchorvale ward, which has been overseen by Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim since 2020. MP Lim proactively experienced the shuttle service firsthand to assess its effectiveness and gather insights into commuter experiences.

Assoc Prof Lim reported a surprisingly positive experience with the shuttle bus, noting several improvements over the usual LRT commute. He highlighted the smooth transition from train to bus, the comfort of the air-conditioned interchange waiting area – a contrast to the open-air LRT platform – and the reduced wait times, especially during peak hours. The double-decker bus design also ensured ample capacity, eliminating the issue of overcrowded one-carriage LRT trains.

However, he acknowledged that the changes aren’t universally convenient. Residents who regularly commute in the reverse direction, such as those dropping off children in Fernvale before peak hours, have requested consideration for service extensions during those times. Others have suggested increasing the frequency of existing feeder buses and providing limited shuttle service on weekends to accommodate travel needs in both directions.

MP Lim has communicated these concerns to the LTA and has submitted a Parliamentary Question to understand the rationale behind the six-month duration of the disruption. He actively encourages residents to share their feedback directly with him to ensure their voices are heard. The LTA’s decision to implement a one-directional loop is aimed at accelerating the expansion of the Sengkang West LRT, ultimately enhancing the overall public transportation infrastructure in the area.

The shuttle bus service is intended as a temporary solution to minimize inconvenience during this period. The Travel Smart Journeys (TSJ) program, accessible through the SimplyGo app, offers commuters a potential benefit – free rides on Shuttle Bus A during specific morning peak hours (before 7:30 a.m. and between 9 and 9:45 a.m.) upon registration. This initiative aims to incentivize the use of the shuttle service and alleviate congestion on alternative routes.

The situation underscores the challenges inherent in large-scale infrastructure projects and the importance of proactive communication and responsiveness to commuter needs. MP Lim’s willingness to personally assess the situation and advocate for his constituents demonstrates a commitment to addressing local concerns. The LTA’s response to the feedback received will be crucial in ensuring a smooth transition during the LRT expansion.

The six-month timeframe for the disruption is significant, and a clear explanation of the project’s progress and any potential adjustments to the schedule will be essential to maintain public trust and cooperation. The success of the shuttle bus service hinges on its reliability, frequency, and accessibility. Continuous monitoring of commuter feedback and data analysis will be necessary to identify areas for improvement and optimize the service.

Furthermore, the integration of the shuttle bus service with the broader public transportation network, including feeder buses and MRT lines, is vital to provide a seamless travel experience for commuters. The implementation of the TSJ program is a positive step towards encouraging the use of the shuttle bus, but its effectiveness will depend on its ease of use and the perceived value of the free rides.

Ultimately, the LTA’s ability to effectively manage the disruption and deliver a modernized LRT system will be a key factor in enhancing the quality of life for residents in Sengkang and surrounding areas. The ongoing dialogue between MP Lim, the LTA, and the community will be instrumental in achieving this goal. The situation also highlights the broader need for careful planning and coordination in infrastructure projects to minimize disruption and maximize benefits for commuters





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Sengkang LRT Shuttle Bus Jamus Lim LTA Public Transport Singapore Commuters Anchorvale Travel Smart Journeys Infrastructure

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