Sengkang-Punggol LRT Depot Expansion Nears Completion, Boosting Capacity and Sustainability

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot expansion is in its final phases, with completion expected in 2027. The project includes new maintenance facilities, a test track, and photovoltaic panels, supporting the transition to a two-car LRV fleet and improving operational efficiency and sustainability.

The expansion project at the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (SP LRT ) depot is entering its final stages, with a projected completion date of 2027, as announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA). This significant undertaking, initiated in 2022, is designed to accommodate the full transition of the SP LRT fleet to a two-car Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) configuration, comprising 25 LRVs. The expansion, which has increased the depot's footprint from 3.5 hectares to 11.

1 hectares, includes crucial infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability. Key developments include the addition of a second maintenance building and a new stabling yard, which will collectively boost maintenance and stabling capacity by approximately one-and-a-half times. A dedicated test track is also part of the expansion, used to rigorously assess LRVs post-maintenance and prior to passenger service deployment. Furthermore, the project incorporates photovoltaic panels across the new maintenance building, stabling yard, and at-grade depot areas. These panels are expected to generate or save at least 1,520 MWh of electricity annually, the equivalent of the yearly consumption of roughly 354 households, thereby contributing to a reduced carbon footprint.\Commencing on April 19, works will begin to connect two new reception tracks along Sengkang West Avenue to the mainline. This critical phase involves the demolition of existing concrete infrastructure to link the viaduct reception track with the established SPLRT infrastructure. The process will necessitate a period for the concrete to cure and attain the structural integrity required for rail operations. During this time, the LTA has arranged for noise mitigation measures to minimize disruption to nearby residents, and will keep noisy works during daytime hours. In February, LTA announced the introduction of a dedicated shuttle bus service, operating alongside regular bus services and the Sengkang West Outer Loop, which will be fully serviced by two-car Light Rail Vehicles to preserve passenger capacity. The temporary alterations are crucial for ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted transition throughout the project's various phases. After the civil construction works, the LTA's contractors will proceed with essential services installation, covering mechanical and electrical works, followed by a series of tests, both individual and integrated. These meticulous steps are essential for ensuring the expanded depot's comprehensive functionality and reliability.\According to LTA, the expansion is essential to support the transition to the two-car LRV setup. The enhancements will improve train deployment and deliver more reliable services for commuters. The new maintenance building also serves as an office for depot staff, improving the working environment. LTA project manager Kim Ang emphasized the importance of the expanded depot in supporting the growing two-car train fleet. With seven LRVs already in passenger service, the new facilities will accommodate the increasing number of vehicles and allow for more efficient maintenance and operational procedures. The new stabling yard provides space to store the additional trains, optimizing the overall system's capacity. The conversion of the current test track into connecting tracks between the existing and the expanded depot demonstrates a strategic and efficient approach to integration. The project signifies a pivotal step towards modernizing the SPLRT system, improving service quality and sustainability. The LTA's commitment to implementing measures, such as noise mitigation, is a testament to its dedication to managing community impact throughout the project's execution. These factors collectively highlight the careful planning and comprehensive approach that underpin the SPLRT depot expansion project





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LRT Sengkang-Punggol Depot Expansion Light Rail Sustainability

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