Sengkang-Punggol LRT Depot Expansion Nears Completion with Key Infrastructure Upgrades

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot expansion is entering its final stages, with completion slated for 2027. This project includes new maintenance facilities, a test track, and the integration of renewable energy sources to support the transition to a fully two-car LRV fleet and enhance operational efficiency.

The expansion works at the Sengkang - Punggol Light Rail Transit (SP LRT ) depot are entering their final stages, with a projected completion date in 2027, as announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA). These crucial upgrades are designed to accommodate the full transition of the SP LRT fleet to a two-car configuration, comprising 25 Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs).

Seven of these enhanced LRVs are already in passenger service, marking a significant step towards improved passenger capacity and operational efficiency. The expansion of the depot, which commenced in 2022, has transformed the facility from its original 3.5-hectare footprint to an impressive 11.1-hectare expanse. This expansion incorporates several key additions, including a second maintenance building, a stabling yard, and a new test track, all essential for maintaining the expanded fleet and ensuring reliable service for commuters. The depot expansion also includes the installation of photovoltaic panels to reduce the carbon footprint. \The upcoming connection of two new reception tracks along Sengkang West Avenue to the main line represents a critical phase of the project. This activity will begin on April 19 and is anticipated to cause some temporary operational adjustments. During this period, a dedicated shuttle bus service will operate alongside regular bus services and the Sengkang West Outer Loop. This strategic move aims to maintain optimal passenger capacity during the connection process. The construction involves the demolition of existing concrete infrastructure to connect the viaduct reception track to the existing SPLRT infrastructure. Following demolition, reinstatement works will be undertaken to ensure the concrete is set and structurally sound to withstand rail operations. LTA has also indicated that noise mitigation measures will be implemented to lessen the impact on residents. These measures include scheduling noisy works on tracks primarily during daylight hours whenever possible. After the civil construction is complete, contractors will install essential services (mechanical and electrical works) before conducting individual and integrated testing. \The expanded depot also features a new test track, designed for LRV testing after maintenance and prior to deployment for passenger service. The installation of photovoltaic panels across the new maintenance building, stabling yard, and at-grade depot areas will provide an environmentally friendly power source. LTA estimates that these panels will generate or save at least 1,520 MWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 354 households per year. LTA Project Manager Kim Ang emphasized the importance of the expansion, stating that the improved facilities will support the growing fleet of two-car trains and result in more reliable services for commuters. The enhancements encompass a new maintenance building and stabling yard to increase maintenance and stabling capacity by about one and a half times. With the project progressing toward its final phases, the LTA's focus remains on delivering a more efficient and sustainable public transportation system for the residents of Sengkang and Punggol. The depot is a central piece of infrastructure for servicing the trains and it is hoped that the enhancement will ensure smoother rides and shorter waiting times. The LTA is confident that all works will be concluded as scheduled, in 2027





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LRT Sengkang Punggol Depot Expansion Public Transport Infrastructure

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