Sengkang-Punggol LRT Depot Expansion to Enhance Reliability and Capacity

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot is undergoing a significant expansion to improve train performance, maintenance capabilities, and overall service reliability for commuters, set to be completed in 2027. The expanded depot will also include sustainability measures like solar panels.

The expanded Sengkang - Punggol LRT SP LRT depot will feature a dedicated track for train performance testing and an additional maintenance facility, according to the Land Transport Authority LTA. Media outlets were given a preview of the expanded depot on Friday, April 10th. The expansion project, which commenced in 2022, is scheduled for completion in 2027.

The primary objective of the expansion is to accommodate the increasing number of trains and enhance overall operational efficiency and reliability for commuters. This expansion represents a significant investment in the public transportation infrastructure, aiming to improve the daily commute for residents in the Sengkang and Punggol areas. The enlarged depot's footprint is increasing dramatically, going from the equivalent of five football fields, which is 3.5 hectares, to 16 football fields, which equates to 11.1 hectares. The expansion includes structural and architectural advancements, with ongoing internal work, such as the installation of rail tracks, nearing completion. The integration of new reception tracks with the main line will be executed in four phases. This involves demolishing existing infrastructure, reinstalling power lines, rigorously testing systems like power and signaling, and finally, testing the trains on the newly established reception tracks. The LTA emphasized in a statement that these improvements will lead to a more efficient deployment of trains, increased maintenance productivity, greater operational redundancy, and ultimately, a more dependable LRT service for all commuters. To mitigate potential disruption during peak travel periods, a dedicated shuttle bus service will operate from Sengkang Bus Interchange during weekday mornings and evenings. \The expansion project will also include a second maintenance building. This new building will have the capacity to maintain multiple train cars simultaneously, unlike the existing facility, which can only handle one car at a time. This upgrade promises to significantly increase maintenance capacity, with an estimated 1.5-fold increase. A new test track has been constructed within the expanded depot, replacing the existing one, which will be repurposed for connecting tracks. The new test track is critical for post-maintenance train testing before the trains return to passenger service, ensuring the safety and operational readiness of the trains. The enhanced maintenance infrastructure will lead to better train availability and a reduction in potential service disruptions. The strategic placement of this new facility demonstrates a commitment to improving the entire lifecycle of the train fleet, from routine upkeep to any required major servicing. The depot will also embrace sustainable energy practices. The installation of photovoltaic panels throughout the depot is a key element of the project. These panels will directly convert sunlight into clean electricity, contributing to the depot's energy needs. \The implementation of these photovoltaic panels is projected to generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 350 households, showcasing a commitment to environmental sustainability. This initiative underscores the LTA's dedication to incorporating environmentally friendly practices into its operations. Furthermore, the improvements to the depot are designed to enhance the overall passenger experience. By improving train reliability and reducing service disruptions, the LTA seeks to create a more convenient and efficient commuting experience for residents of Sengkang and Punggol. The expanded depot symbolizes an investment in the future of public transportation within the region. The project signifies the ongoing commitment to providing a top-tier public transport system that meets the evolving needs of the growing population. The depot expansion will also address the increasing demand for public transportation services. This long-term project aims to streamline operations, enhance sustainability efforts, and promote an improved daily commute for all users of the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system. The completion of the expansion will bring about a more robust and responsive public transport network, making traveling simpler and more pleasant for commuters in the area





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LRT Sengkang Punggol Depot Expansion Public Transport

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