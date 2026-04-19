Senior Exercise Group Addresses Noise Complaints Amid Safety Concerns

A group of senior citizens practicing traditional exercises in a public space in Ang Mo Kio is working to mitigate noise disturbances after a resident voiced concerns on social media. The group's organizer has also highlighted safety issues at their previous practice site, explaining the group's relocation and current routines.

A long-standing practice of traditional exercises by a group of senior citizens in Ang Mo Kio has recently become the subject of community discussion due to noise complaints. A resident, posting on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore, expressed significant frustration with the perceived excessive volume of music played during the group's weekly sessions, which they claimed ran from 7:30 PM to 10 PM.

The resident argued that such loud music infringed upon the peace and quiet needed for rest, study, and work by other residents living in the nearby HDB estate. The common area in question is situated between Blocks 230 and 231 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, a location that has been a gathering point for the seniors for some time.

However, the organizer of the senior group, identified as Yu Ziying (transliteration), a 78-year-old resident herself, offered a different perspective when speaking to Shin Min Daily News. She stated that the group, comprised of local seniors who have been practicing in the neighborhood, had previously enjoyed harmonious coexistence with residents.

Yu indicated that for the past four years, they had been experiencing frequent complaints from a particular resident. This situation took a significant turn in January of this year when a tragic car accident occurred in their former practice courtyard, resulting in the death of a 59-year-old pedestrian.

Yu recounted that the senior group was exercising in that courtyard at the time of the accident, and following the incident, their families urged them to relocate back to their original, safer practice area. She emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that a coconut tree had been instrumental in preventing further harm, and that without it, the seven members of their group could have potentially been killed.

Addressing the specific complaint about music times, Yu clarified that their current practice sessions commence around 8 PM and conclude before 9:30 PM, not extending as late as the complainant alleged. She questioned the assertion of prolonged exercise, emphasizing the physical limitations of the elderly and their need to return home early for personal responsibilities, including showering and caring for grandchildren.

In response to the ongoing noise concerns, Yu confirmed that the group is actively investigating and implementing measures to reduce sound levels. One proposed solution involves repositioning the loudspeakers to face the main road, a change intended to minimize the impact on residential areas. This proactive approach demonstrates the seniors' commitment to being considerate neighbors while continuing their valued community activity.





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