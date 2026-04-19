Senior Exercise Group Faces Noise Complaints in Ang Mo Kio; Organizers Seek Solutions

A senior citizen exercise group in Ang Mo Kio is under scrutiny for alleged loud music disruptions. The group's organizer has responded to complaints, clarifying their schedule and acknowledging efforts to reduce noise levels following safety concerns and community feedback.

A recent complaint on the popular Facebook group Complaint Singapore has highlighted a growing discord between residents and a senior citizen exercise group in Ang Mo Kio . The complainant, a resident near Blocks 230 and 231 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, expressed significant frustration over what they described as the group's weekly practice of playing extreme loud music for their personal enjoyment.

According to the resident, the disruptive sessions allegedly commence at 7:30 PM and continue until 10:00 PM, a schedule they deem inconsiderate given the need for others to rest, study, or work. This has sparked a debate regarding the balance between community activities and the right to a peaceful living environment.

The organizer of the senior exercise group, identified as Yu Ziying, a 78-year-old resident of the neighborhood, provided a different perspective to Shin Min Daily News. She stated that the group has been practicing in the area for a considerable time, and until approximately four years ago, their activities were generally well-received. However, she acknowledged that in recent years, complaints from a specific resident have become frequent.

A tragic incident earlier this year, a car accident that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old pedestrian in the same courtyard, has significantly impacted the group's operations. Yu explained that at the time of the accident, the seniors were exercising in the courtyard. Following the incident, their families urged them to relocate to their original practice spot for safety considerations. Yu recounted a chilling experience, suggesting that if a coconut tree had not obstructed their path, the seven members present could have also been victims of a potential accident.

Addressing the specific accusation of playing music from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM, Yu refuted this claim, asserting that their exercise sessions begin closer to 8:00 PM and conclude before 9:30 PM. She questioned the feasibility of the elderly maintaining such a prolonged exercise routine, emphasizing their need to return home promptly to attend to personal matters, including showering and caring for grandchildren.

Furthermore, Yu confirmed that the group is actively seeking solutions to mitigate the noise concerns. They are exploring various methods to reduce sound disturbance, such as repositioning their loudspeakers to face the road, a proactive step aimed at minimizing impact on nearby residences while continuing their community-building activity.

This situation underscores the delicate negotiation required to foster intergenerational harmony and ensure that public spaces serve the diverse needs of all community members.





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Senior Exercise Noise Complaints Ang Mo Kio Community Relations Public Space

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