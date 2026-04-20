Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong Celebrates Social Media Milestone with Guess Where Photography Challenge

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong commemorates his 14-year social media anniversary by launching a new edition of his popular Guess Where? photo series, highlighting scenic spots in Singapore and international memories.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has once again captivated his online followers by unveiling the latest installment of his highly anticipated Guess Where? series. Marking the significant milestone of his 14th anniversary on social media platforms, the veteran statesman invited the public to test their local knowledge by identifying the specific locations captured in his personal photography collection.

The initiative, which has become a staple of his digital engagement, serves as both a nostalgic trip through his travels and a vibrant showcase of the diverse landscapes found across Singapore and beyond. On the morning of April 20, SM Lee posted the images on his Facebook page, sparking a wave of enthusiastic participation from citizens eager to showcase their familiarity with the nation's landmarks. As the day progressed, the mystery surrounding the scenic shots was cleared up when SM Lee revealed the locations in his photo captions. Among the featured sites was the picturesque Flight of Swans sculpture situated at the serene Swan Lake within the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Another highlight included a striking image from Rainforest Wild Asia, where he captured a Francois langur perched gracefully upon a rock. Providing a touch of humor and context, he noted that the distinct yellow spots visible in the background were actually from an outdoor climbing wall, allowing adventurous park visitors to mimic the movements of the langurs themselves. These glimpses into his outings highlight the Minister's keen eye for nature and his ability to find beauty in the intersection of urban infrastructure and the natural world. Beyond the borders of Singapore, the collection offered a broader perspective on the Minister's diplomatic journeys and personal travels. One of the snapshots featured delicate sakura flowers captured at their peak during a 2022 diplomatic visit to Washington. Another image captured the warmth of human connection, showing beaming stall owners during his trip to the bustling Gwangjang Market in Seoul earlier in 2024. He also shared a sophisticated view from a hotel balcony in France, taken during his 2018 visit for the Bastille Day Military Parade. He drew a thoughtful parallel between the French celebration and Singapore's own National Day Parade, emphasizing the shared spirit of national pride. The post concluded on a playful note, with SM Lee providing direct download links for his updated Telegram and WhatsApp sticker packs. He playfully credited the latest creative additions to these packs to the youngest member of his team, further humanizing his digital presence and encouraging continued engagement with his followers. This digital interaction continues to strengthen the bond between the leadership and the public through shared memories and common experiences





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