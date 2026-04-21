Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong Urges Vigilance to Sustain Singapore’s Governance Model

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong warns that Singapore must adapt to a volatile global environment to maintain its virtuous cycle of good governance and prosperity, calling on the civil service to innovate and uphold long-term national interests.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has issued a significant call to action for the Singaporean government and its civil service , warning that the nation must work significantly harder to preserve the virtuous cycle of effective governance and policy-making that has defined the country for decades.

Speaking at the annual Administrative Service Dinner, the former Prime Minister emphasized that the global landscape is shifting dramatically, making the task of ensuring national prosperity and continued progress increasingly complex. He noted that the relative stability and international rules-based order that Singapore enjoyed for the past sixty years, largely under the influence of the United States, are now under immense strain. As major global powers increasingly prioritize self-interest and the weaponization of economic dependencies over international cooperation, Singapore can no longer assume that external conditions will remain favorable for its continued growth and development. Addressing the assembled civil servants, Mr. Lee highlighted that the era of globalized trade and predictable diplomatic relations is fading, replaced by a climate where conflict and security concerns frequently supersede economic integration. Consequently, the government must innovate and rely more heavily on the collective resourcefulness of its political leadership and its highly capable administrative service. He argued that the path forward requires a multifaceted approach: while central planning remains essential, the nation must also harness the energy and ideas of its population to foster a bottom-up transformation. Strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing the deep-seated trust between citizens, their leaders, and the state's institutional systems are now paramount objectives. This internal resilience will serve as the foundation upon which the government can continue to execute policies that serve the national interest, ensuring that Singapore remains a stable, thriving society in a volatile world. Furthermore, Mr. Lee provided clear guidance to the administrative service regarding their role in maintaining this success. He urged officers to cultivate a profound understanding of Singapore’s national position, global economic shifts, and the nuanced realities of its regional standing. He stressed that while current policies are not immutable dogmas, they must be mastered before they can be effectively evolved or replaced. The Senior Minister warned against the dangers of populism, which he described as a common outcome in nations where governments fail to deliver tangible results, leading to public disillusionment and the rise of leaders who peddle simplistic slogans over sound analysis. He emphasized that good governance is not a subjective opinion but the result of rigorous study, logical assessment, and a commitment to competence. By maintaining a high standard of professional integrity and avoiding the traps of populist rhetoric, the administrative service acts as a crucial bulwark against the decline of trust that has plagued other once-prosperous nations, ensuring that Singapore remains a paragon of stability and forward-thinking governance





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