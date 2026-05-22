Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon to Step Down from Political Office

Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon will step down from political office effective June 1, citing family reasons. He will remain MP for Tampines GRC and has served as a political office holder for a decade.

Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon will step down from political office effective June 1, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Friday (May 22).

Dr Koh requested to resign due to family reasons and will remain MP for Tampines GRC. He has served as a political office holder for a decade, contributing across a wide range of portfolios, including trade and industry, manpower, health, sustainability and the environment, national development and the labour movement.

Among his notable contributions are strengthening support for businesses, workers and lower-wage Singaporeans, expanding the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors, advancing protection for platform workers and against workplace discrimination, and championing stronger support for seniors and caregivers. Dr Koh made his political debut in the 2013 Punggol East SMC by-election as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate, losing to the Workers' Party's Lee Li Lian.

He contested in Ang Mo Kio GRC in the 2015 general election as part of a six-member PAP slate led by then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, winning 78.63 per cent of valid votes. Dr Koh was appointed minister of state for both trade and industry as well as national development in January 2016, and later became senior minister of state in May 2017. He was also appointed deputy secretary general at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in April 2018.

During the 2020 general election, Dr Koh contested Tampines GRC as part of a five-member PAP team, winning with 66.41 per cent of valid votes. He contested Tampines GRC again in 2025 in a four-way fight against the Workers' Party, the People's Power Party and the National Solidarity Party, winning with 52.02 per cent of valid votes.

Prime Minister Wong and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung expressed sadness at Dr Koh's resignation from political office, but understood his wish to spend more time with his family. They praised Dr Koh's dedication, thoughtfulness and deep sense of duty, and thanked him for his contributions to the Government and to Singapore





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