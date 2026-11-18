Senior Minister K. Shanmugam met with the bereaved family of the couple killed in a Tampines Avenue 12 crash. He discussed practical support measures and ongoing assistance for their surviving son.

Singapore Senior Minister K. Shanmugam confirmed that he held a personal visit with the relatives of a young couple who tragically lost their lives in a severe road accident in Tampines. Speaking on Nov 18, the Senior Minister detailed that the discussion focused on specific practical matters and determining the most appropriate course of action to support the grieving family during this difficult time.

The Tampines Crash Details

The fatal incident occurred when a blue Audi vehicle collided violently with other road users at Tampines Avenue 12. The motorist lost control, driving the vehicle through the central road divider before it struck a motorcycle and a separate car. The impact was severe enough to cause critical injuries to the victims involved in the collision.

Also read Shanmugam: Good governance essential to prevent public unrest

Emergency services transported both the motorcyclist and his pregnant wife to the hospital immediately after the crash. Both individuals were unconscious upon arrival at the medical facility. Tragically, despite medical efforts, the couple, both aged 24, subsequently passed away from their injuries.

Official Response and Family Support

In a Facebook post released on Nov 18, Shanmugam stated that volunteers from relevant community organizations will continue to work closely with the bereaved family. The Senior Minister highlighted that the couple leaves behind a six-year-old son who currently resides in Chong Pang in Yishun and attends school in that vicinity. Maintaining stability for the child is a primary focus of the ongoing support efforts.

Advertisement

Other key political figures and community leaders have also been actively engaged with the family. Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Syed Harun Alhabsyi visited the family alongside teams from various Malay and Muslim organizations. These groups have committed to providing comprehensive assistance to the family members as they navigate their immediate needs.

Legal Proceedings and Victim Privacy

Authorities have identified the driver of the Audi as Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz, aged 30. He was handed over to the police following the incident. The vehicle's passenger, who also fled the scene initially, is part of the ongoing investigation. These individuals face legal scrutiny regarding their roles in the accident.

The identities of the deceased victims remain strictly confidential due to a gag order issued by authorities. This legal protection was implemented specifically to safeguard the well-being and privacy of their young son. Family members had previously shared with The Straits Times that the couple was expecting a second child, adding to the tragedy of the loss.