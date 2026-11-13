Seniors Compete in Singapore's First Dragon Boat Championships for Older Adults

260 seniors aged 60 to 88 raced at Kallang's Water Sports Centre on Nov 13, 2026. NTUC Health aims to break negative ageing stereotypes through active participation and teamwork.

Seniors aged 60 to 88 gathered at the Water Sports Centre in Kallang on Nov 13, 2026, for Singapore's first dragon boat championships dedicated to older adults. The event hosted 260 participants from 26 NTUC Health Active Ageing Centres, who competed across five heats in a 200-meter race. This historic competition was a key component of the Singapore Regatta Waterfest 2026, organized by NTUC Health in partnership with Sport Singapore and the Singapore Dragon Boat Association.

Breaking Ageist Stereotypes Through Sport

The championships emerged from a three-year programme designed to pair National Junior College dragon boat students with seniors. NTUC Health leadership noted that the initiative seeks to dismantle negative perceptions of ageing by encouraging older adults to attempt new challenges. Lily Yeo, head of NTUC Health Active Ageing Centres, emphasized that the goal extends beyond physical exercise to fostering confidence in trying unfamiliar activities.

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Participants like 84-year-old women, who overcame family warnings about safety, demonstrated this shift in mindset. The organisation highlighted that gaining confidence in one area empowers seniors to take on more risks in their daily lives. This approach directly counters the assumption that older individuals should avoid strenuous or new physical pursuits.

Oldest Participant and Team Dynamics

Lam Hang Thong, aged 88, served as the oldest competitor at the event. A former electronics plant operator who retired at 60, he attended his NTUC Health AAC Redhill centre five times weekly. Although he rarely exercised in his youth, childhood experiences rowing a sampan in a kampung gave him comfort in the water. He stated that knowing how to swim allowed him to participate without fear.

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Team dynamics played a crucial role in the races, with programme associate Megan Chan providing rhythmic guidance for the NTUC Health AAC Redhill squad. The team included nine senior paddlers guided by a non-senior steersperson. Participants expressed concerns about staying in sync, noting that discrepancies in speed between paddlers could hinder the boat's progress. Despite these challenges, the focus remained on coordination rather than competition.

Competition Results and Participation Spirit

Kampung Kembangan surged ahead in the heats, but the ultimate winners were the NTUC Health Serangoon Central Active Ageing Centre team. They secured top honours by crossing the finish line in 1 minute 17 seconds. Siti Aznah, aged 69, attributed the victory to their unity and weekly training sessions that began in August. The top three teams received trophies and medals, while all other competitors received participation medals.

Peggy Ong, aged 83, drummed for the Geylang Serai Active Ageing Centre team, showcasing the broad engagement across different centres. Even teams that did not place highly emphasized the value of the experience. M. Ramasamy, aged 79, viewed the event as a test of physical ability rather than a race for victory. Organisers reinforced that showing up for every training session and building teamwork were the primary achievements.

Looking Ahead for Senior Fitness Programs

Some participants acknowledged the physical demands of the sport, with one noting the heat and instability of the boats. Despite occasional falls during practice, the sentiment remained positive about pushing personal limits. The event successfully demonstrated that seniors are capable of competitive sports when provided with the right support and encouragement. This outcome supports the broader goals of the Singapore Regatta Waterfest 2026 to promote inclusive and intergenerational community engagement.