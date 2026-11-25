Experts reveal that boredom and loneliness drive excessive screen time among seniors, with AI algorithms and retirement transitions playing key roles in this growing behavioral shift.

Excessive smartphone usage among seniors is rising due to boredom and loneliness, with some elderly individuals spending up to half a day on their devices. While screen time itself is not the primary health concern, the displacement of social interaction and physical activity poses significant risks to mental well-being and cognitive health.

Screen Time Habits And Engagement Levels

Seniors are increasingly incorporating mobile devices into their daily routines for entertainment, communication, and information consumption. Usage patterns range from watching Chinese dramas on YouTube to scrolling through TikTok and checking messages on WhatsApp and WeChat. Interviews conducted with over thirty seniors revealed diverse habits, with some users estimating their daily screen time at approximately ten hours, while another individual reported spending around eighteen hours per day on mobile devices.

Also read 83 Arrested in Island-Wide Drug Crackdown; Three Children Found in Residential Units

The appeal of these digital platforms lies in their ability to provide constant engagement and fill idle time. Many seniors find the content, including AI-generated micro dramas, fascinating because the storylines and characters resonate with their interests. This trend highlights a significant shift in how older adults occupy their leisure time, moving from traditional activities to screen-based consumption.

Drivers Of Addiction And Algorithmic Influence

Boredom, loneliness, and a lack of strong social connections are major factors contributing to addictive smartphone behaviors among the elderly. The SAGE Counselling Centre has assisted eleven seniors with excessive screen use this year, marking a twenty percent increase compared to the previous year. Many of these cases were identified while seniors sought help for other issues, such as social isolation or difficulties adjusting to retirement.

Advertisement

Tom Maniatis, a senior addiction psychotherapist at Promises Healthcare, noted that family members often bring seniors in for treatment due to symptoms like anxiety and sleep disturbances. Ms. Angela Peng, a counselor at SAGE Counselling Centre, explained that retirees often struggle to fill their time without work responsibilities, leading them to stay home and browse social media extensively.

Ms. Yvonne Yuen, a senior counselor at WE CARE Community Services, highlighted that seniors facing an empty nest or reluctance to participate in senior center activities are particularly vulnerable. Significant life losses, such as the death of a spouse or declining mobility, further increase the risk of excessive screen use as individuals seek comfort in digital companionship.

The Role Of AI And Social Media Design

Technological design plays a crucial role in sustaining high levels of engagement among older users. Artificial intelligence algorithms analyze viewing habits to recommend content tailored to specific interests, which encourages prolonged scrolling sessions. This personalized content delivery system creates a feedback loop that keeps seniors engaged for extended periods, often unnoticed by the users themselves.

Despite the high engagement levels, many seniors do not recognize their usage as problematic. A parliamentary statement indicated that thirty-eight percent of seniors aged sixty and above reported spending three to five hours on leisure activities involving digital devices. This statistic suggests that while high usage is common, it is not always perceived as excessive by the individuals involved.

Advertisement

Intervention Strategies And Future Outlook

Experts caution against judging smartphone use solely by the number of hours spent online. Spending two hours on a phone may be more concerning than four hours if it displaces opportunities for socializing, exercising, or engaging in other healthy activities. The key metric for concern is whether digital use interferes with essential daily functions and relationships.

To address these challenges, the SAGE Counselling Centre helps seniors incorporate meaningful activities into their daily routines. Interventions include inviting individuals to cafes for social interactions, drawing, yoga, mindfulness sessions, and art and crafts. These activities are designed to reduce screen time from eight to twelve hours a day to more balanced levels.

Some seniors are also leveraging technology for practical benefits, such as using AI to learn how to make traditional foods like kueh. Karen Wee, executive director of Lions Befrienders, sees this as an opportunity to engage seniors through educational content focused on healthy diets and cognitive health. The goal is to help seniors stay connected to the world while maintaining a healthy balance between online and offline activities.