Sentosa offers free Singapore Cable Car rides daily from November 21 to December 20. Enjoy morning views at three stations with no tickets required.

Visitors to Sentosa Island can now enjoy complimentary rides on the Singapore Cable Car as part of a special holiday incentive running from November 21 to December 20. Sentosa has announced this free access window to encourage local tourism and provide an extra layer of value to guests visiting the resort island during the festive season. The promotion is designed to allow travelers to experience the scenic aerial views without the usual cost associated with ticket purchases.

Daily Free Ride Schedule And Access Rules

The complimentary service is available every morning between 8:45 am and 11:00 am for the duration of the campaign. Sentosa explicitly stated that no advance booking or physical tickets are required for this specific offer. Guests simply need to walk up to the designated boarding platforms and proceed directly to the cable car cabins. This streamlined process removes the friction of ticketing queues and allows for spontaneous travel for those staying on the island.

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Travelers can utilize this free transit option from any of the three Sentosa Line stations located across the island. The specific boarding points include Sensoryscape, Imbiah Lookout, and Siloso Point. This flexibility allows visitors to start their journey from whichever location is most convenient for their current itinerary, whether they are heading to the beaches or the theme parks.

Station Locations And Nearby Attractions

The Sensoryscape station serves as a primary access point located in close proximity to the Resorts World Sentosa complex. It is also situated near the Imbiah Sentosa Express station, making it a convenient hub for those transitioning between different transport modes on the island. This location is ideal for guests who wish to combine their cable car ride with other activities in the immediate vicinity.

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Imbiah Lookout station provides easier access to several major attractions including the SkyHelix Sentosa, Arbora Cafe @ Sentosa, and SkyLine Luge Singapore. Visitors boarding from this point can also easily reach the nearby nature trails after their ride. This makes the station particularly attractive to families and outdoor enthusiasts who plan to engage in physical activities following their aerial journey.

Siloso Point is the third station included in the free ride promotion. It serves the western side of the island and is popular among beachgoers and shoppers at Siloso Beach Walk. Starting a journey from Siloso Point allows guests to quickly move inland or to other parts of the island without paying the standard fare for the cable car service.

Standard Pricing And Mount Faber Line Costs

Under normal circumstances, a round trip ticket on the Sentosa Line costs $17 for adults and $12 for children. The current free promotion effectively offers significant savings for families and groups utilizing the service during the morning hours. Additionally, Sentosa offers an $8 Morning Lite Pass which includes island admission and a choice of food and beverage treats. This pass is separate from the cable car promotion but adds further value for early morning visitors.

The Mount Faber Line remains excluded from this free ride offer and continues to operate as a paid service. This line connects Sentosa to HarbourFront and Mount Faber Peak on the mainland. However, travelers using this route can benefit from a six percent discount on online bookings via the Mount Faber Leisure website. This digital discount helps mitigate the cost for those who must use this specific connector.

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With the applied online discount, a round trip ticket on the Mount Faber Line costs $31 for adults. For children aged four to 12, the discounted round trip fare is $20.70. These prices are subject to change only if the promotional discount expires or if new pricing structures are announced by Mount Faber Leisure. Travelers should verify current online rates before purchasing tickets for this specific line to ensure they receive the maximum available discount.