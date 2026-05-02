Seoul Hosts Power Nap Contest to Tackle Sleep Deprivation

Hundreds of Seoul residents participated in a power nap contest organized by the city government to raise awareness about chronic sleep deprivation in South Korea, one of the most overworked nations in the OECD.

Seoul recently hosted its third annual power nap contest, a unique event designed to highlight and address the pervasive issue of sleep deprivation among South Korea ns.

Held on a sunny Saturday afternoon by the Han River, the competition drew hundreds of young participants eager to demonstrate their napping prowess. The Seoul Metropolitan Government organized the event, implementing slightly altered entry criteria this year: contestants were required to arrive dressed as either a sleeping prince or princess and, crucially, to be genuinely tired with a full stomach.

This playful requirement underscored the serious underlying problem – a culture of relentless work and study that leaves many South Koreans chronically exhausted. The atmosphere in the park was noticeably weary, a stark contrast to the city’s reputation for 24/7 activity and energetic pursuits. Participants shared stories of surviving on minimal sleep, juggling demanding schedules of academic pressure, part-time employment, and long commutes.

Park Jun-seok, a 20-year-old university student, exemplified this struggle, explaining he typically manages only three to four hours of sleep per night, supplemented by brief naps at his desk. He arrived at the contest adorned in the regal robes of a Joseon Dynasty monarch, intending to showcase his napping skills with a royal flair.

Yoo Mi-yeon, a 24-year-old English teacher, opted for a more whimsical approach, dressing as a koala – an animal renowned for its extended periods of sleep – hoping to absorb some of its slumber-inducing qualities. She openly admitted to struggling with insomnia, finding it difficult to both fall asleep and stay asleep.

The competition itself is more than just a quirky event; it’s a direct response to alarming statistics revealing South Korea’s position as one of the most overworked and sleep-deprived nations within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Consequently, South Koreans consistently report some of the lowest average sleep durations. The event serves as a public awareness campaign, drawing attention to the detrimental effects of sleep loss on health, productivity, and overall well-being.

As the contest began at 3 pm, participants donned eye masks, and officials meticulously monitored their heart rates. A stable heart rate was considered a key indicator of achieving deep, restful sleep – the ultimate measure of success in the competition. The organizers aimed to create a peaceful environment conducive to relaxation, a rare opportunity for many participants accustomed to constant stimulation and pressure.

The event also subtly critiques the societal norms that prioritize relentless work over personal health and well-being. By celebrating the act of sleeping, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is implicitly advocating for a more balanced lifestyle. The contest isn’t about simply finding the person who can sleep the longest; it’s about acknowledging the fundamental human need for rest and promoting a culture that values it. It’s a symbolic gesture, a moment of collective pause in a society that rarely slows down.

The results of the contest highlighted the diverse experiences of sleep deprivation within the South Korean population. Hwang Du-seong, a 37-year-old office worker, secured a runner-up position. He attributed his ability to quickly fall into a deep sleep to his consistently demanding schedule, which included frequent night shifts, a full-time job, and extensive driving for work. He expressed his satisfaction with the second-place finish, viewing it as a well-deserved opportunity to recharge amidst the refreshing river breeze.

His story underscores the challenges faced by many working professionals who struggle to balance work commitments with adequate rest. The power nap contest, therefore, resonates with a broad spectrum of the population, from students grappling with academic pressures to employees navigating demanding careers. The event’s continued success, now in its third year, demonstrates a growing public recognition of the importance of sleep and a desire for systemic change.

It’s a unique and innovative approach to addressing a serious public health concern, offering a moment of respite and reflection in a relentlessly fast-paced society. The contest serves as a reminder that prioritizing sleep isn’t a luxury, but a necessity for a healthy and productive life. It also encourages a broader conversation about work-life balance and the need for societal reforms that support the well-being of all citizens





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sleep Deprivation South Korea Power Nap Seoul OECD Work-Life Balance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung chip profit jumps almost 50-fold; supply shortage to worsen in 2027SEOUL — Samsung Electronics on Thursday (April 30) reported record quarterly profit driven by a 49-fold jump in chip income, saying it expects a severe supply shortage to deepen next year as clients spend on AI, driving up prices of its memory chips.

Read more »

Apple shares rise as iPhone 17 and MacBook Neo drive forecastSAN FRANCISCO - Apple on Thursday (April 30) touted blowout demand for its flagship iPhone 17 and the MacBook Neo that helped power a solid sales forecast and sent its shares up nearly 4 per cent after hours.

Read more »

The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Finds Unexpected Relevance in 2026A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is praised for its smart and timely update, reflecting the current state of the media industry, the decline of print journalism, and the influence of algorithms and advertising. The story revisits characters 20 years later, with a flipped power dynamic and a focus on a PR crisis.

Read more »

Trump flouts lower court rulings in unprecedented display of executive powerWhen a federal judge shot down a Trump administration policy of holding immigrants without bond last December, it seemed like a serious blow to the president's mass deportation effort.

Read more »