Seoul Names 19 Hotels for Medical Tourism as Foreign Patients Reach 1.76 Million

Seoul selected 19 accommodations as official medical tourism facilities for foreign patients, chosen from 40 applicants, as foreign patient visits to the city reached 1.76 million in 2025.

Seoul has designated 19 hotels and accommodations as official medical tourism facilities for foreign patients and their families, the city government announced. The facilities were selected from 40 applicants.

The designation is valid until 2027. The move comes as the number of foreign patients visiting medical institutions in Seoul reached about 1.76 million in 2025, according to the Korea Health Industry Development Institute. That figure is up 3.7 times from approximately 470,000 in 2023. Seoul accounted for 87.2 percent of all foreign patient visits nationwide, underscoring its leading position in the country's medical tourism sector.

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Growth Of Foreign Patients

Nationwide, the number of foreign patients treated rose 71.9 percent on year to a record 2.01 million in 2025, surpassing two million for the first time. The 19 facilities were chosen after document reviews. Criteria included proximity to medical institutions, availability for extended stays, cooking and laundry facilities, and round-the-clock emergency response arrangements, according to the city government.

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Services at the selected accommodations include dedicated floors and lounges for medical tourists, free laundry assistance, transportation help for patients traveling to and from clinics, and multilingual emergency guidance. The city said these standards aim to provide a reliable support system during treatment. Eleven of the 19 facilities are in Gangnam-gu, while the remaining eight are spread across six other districts.

Selected Accommodation Facilities

The list ranges from two-star to five-star hotels and includes UH Suite Insadong, an accommodation facility without a star rating that meets the city criteria. Named hotels include Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, The Westin Seoul Parnas and Park Hyatt Seoul. The city government will publish information about the locations, services and use of the facilities in several languages on its medical tourism website and other channels.

Cho Sung-ho, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Tourism and Sports Bureau, said the competitiveness of medical tourism depends not only on excellent medical services but also on how comfortably and safely foreign patients and their families can stay before and after treatment. The city government said high-quality accommodations are essential for growth and that medical tourism is a key economic driver for the region. Providing dedicated facilities reduces stress for patients and enhances Seoul's reputation as a medical destination.

Support For Medical Tourism

The partnership between hospitals and hotels strengthens the ecosystem and ensures a seamless experience, officials said. The city will continue to monitor the sector closely to maintain high standards. Stakeholders hope the program will attract more international visitors, with a focus on quality and safety.