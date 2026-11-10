Sepp van den Berg Called Up to Replace Van Dijk for Netherlands

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg replaces captain Virgil van Dijk in the Netherlands squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Germany.

The Netherlands football federation announced on Tuesday that uncapped defender Sepp van den Berg has been called up to the national squad. This selection occurs in advance of critical Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany. The move addresses an immediate vacancy in the defensive line created by recent withdrawals from the roster.

Van den Berg Replaces Van Dijk

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg directly replaces captain Virgil van Dijk in the Netherlands squad. Van Dijk withdrew from the group on Monday after playing in Liverpool's 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday. That match continued Van Dijk's record of playing every minute in the Premier League this season. A KNVB statement confirmed he is not fit for the upcoming internationals despite his recent club performance.

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Squad Updates and Brobbey Withdrawal

The 24-year-old defender enters his third season at Brentford and now serves as the designated replacement for the Liverpool captain. Striker Brian Brobbey also withdrew from the squad on Monday. Brobbey had just played for Sunderland in their 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday. These concurrent absences require immediate adjustments to the national team lineup for the scheduled matches.

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High Stakes Group A2 Clashes

The Netherlands host Greece in a top-of-the-table Group A2 clash in Amsterdam on Friday. The team then travels to Berlin to meet Germany on Monday. The squad currently holds eight points from their first four matches. A victory during the upcoming fixture against Greece would secure their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Strategic Implications for National Team

The immediate call-up of Sepp van den Berg highlights the urgency of the squad selection process. With two key players unavailable, the coaching staff must rely on available talent from the Premier League. The upcoming matches against Greece and Germany represent pivotal moments for securing tournament progression. The result of the Friday match will significantly impact the team's standing in Group A2.