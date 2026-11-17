Serbia's Student List lawmakers took their oaths on November 17, 2026, ending 14 years of SNS rule. The new 140-seat coalition vows anti-corruption reforms despite facing protests from supporters of former leader Aleksandar Vucic.

On November 17, 2026, the Student List officially assumed control of Serbia's National Assembly in Belgrade, marking a historic political shift in the Balkan nation. This constitutive session concluded a fourteen-year period of uninterrupted governance by the Serbia n Progressive Party, which had dominated the country's political landscape since 2012. The new parliamentarians entered the chamber to the cheers of hundreds of supporters who had gathered to witness the transition of power following the October 25 elections.

Student List Secures Parliamentary Majority

The Student List delegation, comprising 140 members, now holds the majority in the 250-seat National Assembly. This significant numerical advantage was secured during the October 25 polls, where voters decisively rejected the incumbent Serbian Progressive Party. The SNS retained 104 seats, falling short of a majority and ending its long-standing legislative dominance. The Student List represents a diverse coalition of academics, professionals, farmers, actors, and activists who were selected through various student assemblies across the country.

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Institutional Reforms And Anti-Corruption Agenda

Aleksandar Cupic is tipped to serve as the new parliament speaker as the group begins its legislative duties. Bojan Dimitrijevic, an actor and newly appointed deputy, emphasized the need for a functional and efficient legislative body during an interview with N1 television. He stated that the dysfunctional parliament, which was previously characterized by constant conflict and hatred, must undergo a complete transformation under the new leadership. Dimitrijevic explicitly pledged that the deputies would not waste taxpayer money or time, promising short and efficient meetings that prioritize substantive governance over political theater.

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Symbolic Protests And Political Tensions

The transition of power was not without incident, as tensions between supporters of the outgoing administration and the incoming coalition became visible. When Serbian Progressive Party deputies, including former President Aleksandar Vucic, entered the assembly, they were met with boos from the crowd. A notable confrontation occurred when a woman approached SNS deputy Lidija Vukicevic, a well-known actress, and spilled yogurt on her hair. Both Vucic and Vukicevic condemned the aggressive act, highlighting the emotional intensity surrounding the political change.

Public Reactions And Future Challenges

Political analyst Boban Stojanovic expressed hope that the new parliamentary session would mark the restoration of state institutions in Serbia. The Student List has promised a domestic anti-corruption program centered on institutional overhauls to address the perceived failures of the previous administration. However, the inexperienced group now faces the complex realities of governing a nation after years of student-led protests that triggered these street celebrations. The new lawmakers must now translate their electoral mandate into concrete policy changes and effective legislative action.