Serbia Student List Launches Anti-Corruption Sweep After Victory

The Student List begins dismantling Aleksandar Vucic's regime through arrests of high-profile officials and media reforms, aiming to restore institutional integrity and economic stability in Serbia.

The Student List has initiated a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy within its first 100 days in office, signaling a decisive break from the previous administration. This political bloc is systematically dismantling the long-standing control of Aleksandar Vucic, even before formally assuming parliamentary seats or appointing a prime minister. Officials in Belgrade are rapidly implementing institutional reforms and launching investigations into past administrative misconduct.

Student List Anti-Corruption Reforms and Economic Measures

Fighting corruption remains the primary objective for the Student List as it prepares to take full governmental control. The party outlines a plan to de-criminalize the state by restructuring key institutions and conducting thorough reviews of public-sector projects and contracts. Radomir Saicic, a university professor and newly elected lawmaker, emphasized that institutional changes at the top of the perceived criminal networks are the essential precondition for all subsequent reforms.

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Beyond legal reforms, the Student List intends to stabilize the Serbian dinar, ensure consistent energy supplies, and guarantee timely wage and pension payouts. These economic safeguards are designed to protect citizens from the financial instability often associated with political transitions. The administration aims to restore public trust by addressing the financial grievances that fueled the recent student-led protests across the country.

Arrests of Vucic Loyalists and Regulatory Reversals

The crackdown on Vucic's inner circle began immediately, with police arresting Marko Kricak, the former head of the Criminal Police department, over allegations of manipulating a high-profile gangland murder investigation. Bosko Sekulovic, head of the Office for Suppression of Crime, was also detained for alleged misuse of office. These arrests suggest a coordinated effort to purge law enforcement leadership of officials loyal to the previous regime.

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Simultaneously, the central bank revoked the operating license of Alta Banka AD, a financial institution closely tied to the Alta Group. Davor Macura, the owner of Alta Banka, was arrested on November 2 on suspicion of misappropriating 45 billion dinars since the October 25 election. Four vice-governors of the central bank issued a statement urging an investigation into their own regulator, claiming they were kept in the dark about the bank's deteriorating financial position.

Media Overhaul and Political Reactions

The state broadcaster is undergoing a significant cultural shift, with top brass members resigning or issuing apologies for biased coverage that previously supported Vucic. This move aims to dismantle the media machine that had served as the backbone of the previous administration's propaganda efforts. Zarko Korac, a professor at the University of Belgrade, described this development as the melting of the ice that protected Vucic's monopoly over society.

Novak Djokovic, the world-renowned tennis player who publicly supported the student movement, expressed hope for a fresh start for the country during an interview in Paris on November 2. Djokovic, who has met with Vucic in the past, stated that he would not comment on past events but looked forward to a new political chapter. His endorsement highlights the broad societal support for the incoming government's reform agenda.

Institutional Investigations and Future Implications

The State Prosecutors for Organized Crime have called for investigations into potential violations of office following reports that prosecutors were subjected to surveillance. Additionally, the head of the hydro-meteorological service and two other officials were arrested on November 3 on suspicion of money laundering. These actions indicate that the judicial review process is extending into various state agencies beyond just law enforcement and banking.

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Experts predict that these developments are merely the beginning of a wider purge. Zarko Korac noted that further changes may occur as officials attempt to escape criminal responsibility or accusations of professional failure. The Student List's immediate focus on accountability sets a precedent for a transparent governance model in Serbia, challenging the decade-long dominance of Vucic's political machine.